IBM Datacap on Cloud enables you to identify, classify and extract content from unstructured documents without manual intervention.
Provides multichannel capture to support scanners, fax and digital files.
Automates the processing of complex, unknown formats and highly variable documents.
Provides an SDK that enables developers to embed Datacap Mobile functionality in iOS or Android apps.
Provides configuration of capture workflows and applications with a simple point-and-click interface.
Exports documents and information to a broad range of applications and content repositories.