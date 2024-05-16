Easily create and execute test scripts.
IBM DevOps Test Workbench provides software testing tools to support API testing, functional UI testing, performance testing and service virtualization. Automate and run tests earlier and more frequently to identify errors when they are less costly to fix.
Automate all tests, such as traditional functional/regression, mobile and integration technology, and more.
Fully integrated authoring environment for a consistent user experience across a variety of domains.
Create virtual components and start testing. There is no need to wait for everything to be available before starting testing.
Integrate with other tools to create test scenarios, including mobile, web and traditional desktop apps.
Integrate with IBM Rational Quality Manager to improve the return of test efforts.
Use story-board testing to simplify the creation of functional and regression tests, combining natural language test narrative with visual editing.
Accelerate the delivery of large-scale performance test suites with automatic management of dynamic server responses.
Develop service-level tests by recording existing system behavior, using business process execution language models or the visual test designer.
Simplify the modeling of different user groups and load conditions with the graphical workload scheduler.
Adapt existing or custom services with extensibility features, including Java code insertion, custom data transformations, and more.
Gain agility with IBM FlexPoints, which can be purchased and allocated according to your unique business needs.