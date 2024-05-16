Automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI and data-driven testing.
IBM DevOps Test UI is an automated functional and regression testing tool for GUI and data-driven testing. It supports a range of applications, including web-based, .Net, Java, Siebel, SAP, terminal emulator-based applications.
Simplify test visualization and editing using natural language and rendered screenshots.
Automate resilient tests of frequent application user interface changes with ScriptAssure technology.
Perform the same series of test actions with a varying set of test data.
Combine user action recorder with multiple customization options and intelligent script maintenance.
Integrate with IBM DevOps Automation solutions to access work items and logical or compound SCM test asset support.
Share functional tests with team members and run on hybrid environments with integrations to DevOps Test Hub.
Visual editing through application screenshots provides an understanding of the test flow and edit test actions without reading or writing test script code.
With ScriptAssure, DevOps Test UI can accommodate frequent user interface changes and avoid increases in maintenance overhead.
Automatically detect data entered during test recording and prepare the test for data-driven testing.
Supports Java and Visual Basic .NET scripting that allows editors to work in an Eclipse Java editor or Visual Studio .NET.
IBM DevOps Test UI provides IBM Jazz® integration to support collaborative application lifecycle management.