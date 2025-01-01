IBM Cloud® and Amazon Web Services (AWS) offer a fully managed cloud database built for modernizing existing applications in the cloud or building new cloud-native apps.
A fully managed cloud SQL database powered by a turbo-charged IBM® Db2® engine.
On IBM Cloud, Db2 SaaS includes a free trial for users to enjoy at no cost. You can upgrade to a paid tier with full functions for USD 99 per month, with no product limits, and redeem USD 200 in credits.
To get started, create an IBMid account or log in, select Lite tier and click create.
Lite tier (free) includes the following details:
• 200 MB of data storage.
• 5 simultaneous connections.
• A shared multitenant environment.
Set up, operate and scale a fully managed Db2 database on AWS with just a few clicks. Enjoy pay-as-you-go pricing, including the option to bring your own license for existing Db2 customers.
Key features include:
• Push-button scaling.
• Automated backups, snapshots and failover.
• Native integrations with AWS services.
IBM® Db2® Warehouse is a fully managed elastic cloud data warehouse built for high-performance analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).
Select the IBM Cloud option, choose the Flex One tier from the list of plans, then apply the promo code DB2W1K to receive USD 1,000 in free credits to use toward the service.
To get started, create an IBMid account or log in.
Tier details include:
• Single-partitioned instance.
• Scale storage up to 4 TB.
• Scale compute up to 28 vCPU.
Select the AWS option, choose the starting configuration, then apply the promo code DB2W1K to receive USD 1,000 of free credits to use toward the service.
Tier details include:
• Multi-partitioned (MPP) instance.
• Scale storage infinitely with Db2 tables on cloud object storage.
• Scale compute up to 5760 vCPUs.
Software version Db2 12.1
No fees. No credit card or adware. Download a single, full-featured version of the Db2 Community License that you can use for as long as you like.
Tier details include:
• 16 GB memory
• 4 cores
Get an exclusive sneak peek into the future of data management with our Db2 Early Access Program. Join now to gain early access to cutting-edge features and build the future of Db2 with your valuable feedback.
Existing customers can upgrade the Community Edition to Standard or Advanced Edition by obtaining an activation key via IBM Passport Advantage
In IBM Db2, the current trial editions available are Db2 Community Edition (on-premises), Db2 Community Edition for Docker, Db2 SaaS on Cloud and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Coud (Db2whc).
Yes, Db2 trial editions are available to users at no cost.
Anyone who would like to learn or try Db2 for proof of concept (PoC) can use Db2 trial offerings.
Db2 Community Edition (previously referred to as Db2 Express-C Edition, Developer Community Edition) can be downloaded from IBM Db2 Download Center.
Refer to the document for details.
Linux® (CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and SUSE Linux Ubuntu), Windows and AIX. For specific OS level details, refer to Db2 11.5 system requirements. Db2 Community Edition has the same requirements as Advanced and Standard editions.
Yes, Db2 Community Edition can be deployed on Red Hat® OpenShift®.
The Db2 Community Edition license is permanent. The db2dec.lic is automatically applied during Db2 product installation and there is no expiration. Refer to the document for details.
The db2dec.lic is the default license for Db2 Community Edition, which has limitations of 4 virtual processor cores and 16 GB of instance memory. It is important to note that this license is not a trial. However, we also provide db2trial.lic, which has no limitations of core or memory, although it does have a 90-day time limit. After 90 days, users will receive a warning and should switch to the community license to continue using the product.
You can easily upgrade Db2 Community Edition to a paid edition with a simple activation key. Details can be found here.
Yes, Db2 Community Edition is a full-featured product that includes all the priced features available in specific editions. You can refer to the document for details.
Db2 Community Edition is restricted to a maximum of 4 virtual processor cores and 16 GB of instance memory. These restrictions apply to each physical or virtual server unless they are deployed in an IBM® pureScale® or DPF cluster. In these instances, the restrictions apply to the entire cluster.
Refer to Db2 11.5 system requirements for details.
Visit this link to obtain the latest version of Db2 Community Edition.
Db2 Community Edition images are refreshed and updated for free at major release milestones.
No, Db2 Community Edition is a free product and is meant for non-production environments only.
You can find installation instructions here.
Refer to Db2 11.5 product documentation.
You can install Db2 Community Edition directly on your Linux or Windows operating system. Additionally, IBM offers a Docker runtime solution for Linux, Windows and Apple Mac systems. You can download instructions here.
Windows, Mac and Linux distributions are supported in Db2 Community Edition for Docker. Refer to the document for details.
Refer to the document for Db2 Community Docker Edition installation steps.
No, the Db2 Community Edition for Docker is intended to familiarize you with working with Db2 in a containerized environment. It is intended for non-production use only and is offered without support. Upgrading the Community Edition license is also not supported for this offering.
The two free trial offerings available are Db2 SaaS on Cloud and Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Cloud (Db2whc).
IBM Db2 on Cloud is a fully managed SaaS database solution easy to deploy and scalable on demand for your transactional (OLTP) workloads.
IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud is a fully managed, elastic cloud data warehouse built for high-performance analytics and AI. It is available on IBM Cloud and AWS.
Visit the Try IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud page for download.
With our free trial, you’ll receive USD 1,000 to test drive a Db2 Warehouse on Cloud instance. You’ll be able to try out all our core capabilities, including elastic scaling of storage and computing, in-database machine learning and advanced workload management.
There is a robust online community where you can post questions and learn from peers. Community support is available through the IBM Db2 Community site or with peers on social media.
