Explore SaaS and software pricing options for IBM® Db2® Warehouse.
Db2 Warehouse SaaS
Available on IBM Cloud® and AWS

Suitable for all types of workloads. 

Native support for object storage, open data formats and IBM® watsonx.data™ integration.

Architecture

Massively Parallel Processing (MPP)

Configuration

Dedicated compute and storage

Price

Starting at USD 1,373 per month (billed hourly): 

Hourly rates:

  • Compute: 0.25/vCPU-hour 
  • Block storage: 1.58/TB-hour 
  • Object storage: 0.05/TB-hour
Get USD 1,000 in free credits

License savings*

*These additional discounts apply to compute: 

  • Bring-your-own-license (BYOL): 28%
  • Appliance (Sailfish/IIAS): 51%
  • Reserve Instance: 
    • 1 year: 26%
    • 3 years: 44%

Starting Instance capacity: 

32 vCPU and 400 GB storage

Compute capacity:

Up to 5760 vCPU

Storage capacity: 
  • Block storage: Up to 600TB (12 IOPS/GB)
  • Object storage: Infinite

Independently scale storage and compute

 Yes

Private endpoint

Available

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Db2 Warehouse Software

The high-performance data warehouse that combines in-memory columnar processing with in-database analytics, enabling the scaling of your online analytical processing (OLAP) use cases, whether deployed on-premises or in your private cloud. 

- In-memory analytics.
- Built-in machine learning.
- Continual data ingestion for low-latency analytics.
- Always-on security, backups and customer support.
