Suitable for all types of workloads.
Native support for object storage, open data formats and IBM® watsonx.data™ integration.
Architecture
Massively Parallel Processing (MPP)
Configuration
Dedicated compute and storage
Price
Starting at USD 1,373 per month (billed hourly):
Hourly rates:
License savings*
*These additional discounts apply to compute:
Starting Instance capacity:
32 vCPU and 400 GB storage
Compute capacity:
Up to 5760 vCPU
Storage capacity:
Independently scale storage and compute
Private endpoint
Available
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
The high-performance data warehouse that combines in-memory columnar processing with in-database analytics, enabling the scaling of your online analytical processing (OLAP) use cases, whether deployed on-premises or in your private cloud.
- In-memory analytics.
- Built-in machine learning.
- Continual data ingestion for low-latency analytics.
- Always-on security, backups and customer support.