Thank you for inquiring about a customized Amazon RDS for Db2 Hourly License Subscription Private Offer.
An IBM representative will call or email you shortly to discuss your licensing needs for Amazon RDS for Db2.
Watch this 1-minute demo video to see how easy it is to get started with Db2 on Amazon RDS in just a few clicks.
Learn how Profile Centevo financial services reduced annual infrastructure costs by 4x by modernizing their critical banking applications to Amazon RDS for Db2 in just 15 days.
Join AWS, IBM, partners, and customers for an interactive discussion on the features of Amazon RDS for Db2, use cases, and their experiences modernizing Db2 applications to AWS.