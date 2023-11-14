Home Databases DataStage Pricing
Combine the industry-leading capabilities of IBM® DataStage® with the power of the fully integrated IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform. Choose either a fully managed option on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service, or use IBM DataStage® Enterprise or IBM DataStage® Enterprise Plus to run workloads on any cloud or on-premises.

DataStage as a Service Anywhere

Run mission-critical data integration workloads where your data resides.
Starting at USD 1.75*/Capacity Unit-Hour (CUH) IBM DataStage® as a Service

Access all the capabilities of the next-generation DataStage, fully managed on IBM Cloud®.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service See pricing on IBM Cloud IBM DataStage Enterprise Plus

Gain the capabilities of IBM DataStage Enterprise, plus extended data quality features, all running natively as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform. Unlimited number of users.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data IBM DataStage Enterprise

Deploy across hybrid and multicloud environments with robust data integration capabilities as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform. Unlimited number of users.

On IBM Cloud Pak for Data IBM DataStage

Basic extract, transform and load (ETL) capabilities.

On-premises edition
IBM DataStage as a Service Sign up for a free trial IBM DataStage Enterprise Plus IBM DataStage Enterprise IBM DataStage On-premises

ETL/data integration

Metadata management

Automatic management

Data specification mapping

Virtualization sources

Automatic load balancing and elastic scaling

In-place upgrades and IBM Cloud Pak services entitlement

Data cleansing and enrichment

Data quality monitoring and validation

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Start a free trial or book a consultation with an IBM expert to learn how IBM DataStage can help with your specific business needs.

