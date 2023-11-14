Combine the industry-leading capabilities of IBM® DataStage® with the power of the fully integrated IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform. Choose either a fully managed option on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service, or use IBM DataStage® Enterprise or IBM DataStage® Enterprise Plus to run workloads on any cloud or on-premises.
Talk with an IBM Sales rep to understand which option is best for you.
Run mission-critical data integration workloads where your data resides.
Access all the capabilities of the next-generation DataStage, fully managed on IBM Cloud®.
Gain the capabilities of IBM DataStage Enterprise, plus extended data quality features, all running natively as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform. Unlimited number of users.
Deploy across hybrid and multicloud environments with robust data integration capabilities as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform. Unlimited number of users.
Basic extract, transform and load (ETL) capabilities.
ETL/data integration
Metadata management
Automatic management
Data specification mapping
Virtualization sources
Automatic load balancing and elastic scaling
In-place upgrades and IBM Cloud Pak services entitlement
Data cleansing and enrichment
Data quality monitoring and validation
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
