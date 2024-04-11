Home Business automation Sterling Sterling Secure File Transfer Control Center Director IBM Sterling Control Center Director
The smarter way to manage MFT environments
Screenshot showing IBM Sterling Control Center Director
Remotely manage MFT nodes Through a single console, IBM® Sterling Control Center Director makes it faster and easier for you to centrally update and configure IBM Sterling Connect:Direct nodes — and scale your managed file transfer environment — so you can focus on other value-driven activities. With Control Center Director, you can easily identify and audit all Connect:Direct license entitlements, schedule and deploy patches and updates, and manage server configurations anywhere on the network. Watch the video (0:56)
Benefits of IBM Sterling Control Center Director Operate MFT with efficiency

Remotely update all of Connect:Direct nodes from a central console, lowering the time and cost of managing your MFT environment.

 Govern with confidence

View and manage all Connect:Direct deployments in near real-time across your distributed environment for continuous audit and improved governance and compliance.

 Scale to the enterprise

Resources are limited, but the needs are great. Provide uncompromising support and maintain compliance no matter the scale of your MFT environment.
key highlights Deploy updates and patches remotely

Schedule and deploy Connect:Direct software updates and patches from a central console. Ensure process integrity and governance by tracking the status of jobs in near real-time.

 Inventory management

Know what's in your environment. View and track Connect:Direct instances to always have a current and accurate inventory of your managed file transfer infrastructure.

 License management

Enables you to maximize entitlement usage with an always up to date view of license status and utilization. Quickly audit license usage for auditing and ensure compliance.

 Configuration management

Lets you assign user authorities and proxies for servers, and offers protected templates for configuration objects to compare across servers and platforms for improved compliance.

 Remote server start-stop

No need to logon to each server, remotely start and stop Connect:Direct servers and server groups to manage the installation and verification process.

 Specifically designed for Connect: Direct

Purpose-built by the same people that bring you Connect:Direct, giving you greater control and confidence in managing your Connect:Direct environment.
