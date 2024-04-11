Remotely manage MFT nodes Through a single console, IBM® Sterling Control Center Director makes it faster and easier for you to centrally update and configure IBM Sterling Connect:Direct nodes — and scale your managed file transfer environment — so you can focus on other value-driven activities. With Control Center Director, you can easily identify and audit all Connect:Direct license entitlements, schedule and deploy patches and updates, and manage server configurations anywhere on the network. Watch the video (0:56)