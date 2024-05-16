Home Business automation Content Collector Content Collector for SAP Applications IBM Content Collector for SAP Applications
Collect, archive and manage SAP-generated data and documents in an integrated repository using your ECM platform
Beyond traditional archiving

IBM Content Collector for SAP Applications provides flexible archiving, content management and governance for SAP data and related content. It extends IBM's value-based archiving capabilities across SAP applications and archive stores, including IBM enterprise content management (ECM) repositories and IBM Spectrum® Protect.
Benefits Enrich your content

Link valuable ECM-stored documents to SAP transactions.

 Boost the value of your investment

Archive most non-SAP applications and consolidate legacy systems.

 Reduce costs

Implement advanced archiving methods to reduce storage and infrastructure costs.

 Manage retention obligations

Archive disparate content types from disparate sources to meet obligations.

 Cloud archiving

Implement security, monitoring and performance guidelines to enable cloud deployments.
IBM® Content Collector for SAP Applications key features Expansive ECM SAP business capabilities and integration

Content Collector for SAP Applications helps convert, understand, tag and direct various types of incoming documents to the proper systems and people.

 Assessment and progression techniques

Content Collector for SAP Applications implements value-based archiving for SAP content by defensibly deleting information when its value expires.

 Links to ECM-stored documents

Valuable ECM-stored documents, such as sales orders and contracts, can be linked to SAP transactions, providing a full record when required.

 Built-in storage management capabilities

Content Collector for SAP Applications supports IBM ECM repositories, enabling you to take advantage of built-in hierarchical storage management and use your existing infrastructure.

 Supports traditional SAP ArchiveLink

Content Collector for SAP Applications supports traditional SAP ArchiveLink, SAP Content Server and SAP NetWeaver Information Lifecycle Management protocols to meet a range of needs.

 Business process management

Content Collector for SAP Applications offers rich, content-centric IBM business process management and advanced case management components.
Related products IBM Content Collector

Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.

 IBM Content Collector for Email

Collect and archive messages according to policies you define.

 IBM Content Collector for File Systems

Manage the growth of network file shares.
