IBM Content Collector for SAP Applications provides flexible archiving, content management and governance for SAP data and related content. It extends IBM's value-based archiving capabilities across SAP applications and archive stores, including IBM enterprise content management (ECM) repositories and IBM Spectrum® Protect.
Link valuable ECM-stored documents to SAP transactions.
Archive most non-SAP applications and consolidate legacy systems.
Implement advanced archiving methods to reduce storage and infrastructure costs.
Archive disparate content types from disparate sources to meet obligations.
Implement security, monitoring and performance guidelines to enable cloud deployments.
Content Collector for SAP Applications helps convert, understand, tag and direct various types of incoming documents to the proper systems and people.
Content Collector for SAP Applications implements value-based archiving for SAP content by defensibly deleting information when its value expires.
Valuable ECM-stored documents, such as sales orders and contracts, can be linked to SAP transactions, providing a full record when required.
Content Collector for SAP Applications supports IBM ECM repositories, enabling you to take advantage of built-in hierarchical storage management and use your existing infrastructure.
Content Collector for SAP Applications supports traditional SAP ArchiveLink, SAP Content Server and SAP NetWeaver Information Lifecycle Management protocols to meet a range of needs.
Content Collector for SAP Applications offers rich, content-centric IBM business process management and advanced case management components.