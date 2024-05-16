IBM Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint provides collection and archiving of SharePoint content and extends capabilities to leverage IBM enterprise content management and business process management. Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint collects and archives content from SharePoint document libraries, wikis, and blogs and can restore archived documents.
Lower the cost of managing and retaining large volumes of SharePoint content.
Manage eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention from a single system.
Reduce storage requirements by archiving outdated or rarely accessed information.
Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint supports all Microsoft SharePoint library and list types and provides rich post-processing options to define what happens to content after archiving.
Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint enables you to integrate SharePoint content into your IBM FileNet® Case Manager or IBM Content Manager applications.
Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint enables you to dynamically execute retention instructions to store content according to policy requirements and then delete it when appropriate.
Content classification adds value to Content Collector by enhancing routing capabilities, allowing it to make routing decisions based on statistical analysis.