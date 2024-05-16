Home Business automation Content Collector Content Collector for Microsoft Sharepoint IBM Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint
Offers user-driven and policy-driven processes to collect, archive and index SharePoint content based on business value
Capture content for archiving and compliance

IBM Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint provides collection and archiving of SharePoint content and extends capabilities to leverage IBM enterprise content management and business process management. Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint collects and archives content from SharePoint document libraries, wikis, and blogs and can restore archived documents.
Benefits Reduce content duplication

Lower the cost of managing and retaining large volumes of SharePoint content.

 Manage compliance and legal requirements

Manage eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention from a single system.

 Improve IT efficiency

Reduce storage requirements by archiving outdated or rarely accessed information.
IBM® Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint key features Archiving

Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint supports all Microsoft SharePoint library and list types and provides rich post-processing options to define what happens to content after archiving.

 Integration

Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint enables you to integrate SharePoint content into your IBM FileNet® Case Manager or IBM Content Manager applications.

 Retention

Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint enables you to dynamically execute retention instructions to store content according to policy requirements and then delete it when appropriate.

 Classification

Content classification adds value to Content Collector by enhancing routing capabilities, allowing it to make routing decisions based on statistical analysis.
