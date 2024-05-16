Home Business automation Content Collector Content Collector for File Systems IBM Content Collector for File Systems
Control documents on network file shares through deduplication, compression and retention functions
Archiving and retention management for file systems

IBM Content Collector for File Systems is an enterprise solution for controlling documents on network file shares by providing tools that archive and manage various file types throughout their lifecycle. It can be automatically configured to capture documents as they are placed in a monitored location on the file share or it can archive existing content based on age, file size or other criteria.
Benefits Meet compliance and legal requirements

Meet requirements with eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention.

 Improve IT efficiency

Archive based on business value and delete unneeded content.

 Reduce infrastructure cost

Use deduplication and archiving capabilities to help keep costs down.
IBM® Content Collector for File Systems key features Policy definitions

Content Collector for File Systems enables IT staff to implement granular archiving policies to collect and archive specific pieces of information.

 Content integration

Optimize content integration by importing documents from originating systems into your IBM FileNet® Case Manager or IBM Content Manager applications.

 Capture network file share content

Content Collector for File Systems can be configured to capture file and file system properties and pass that information to the archive to replicate settings in the file system.

 Search and retrieval

File system documents can be processed depending on metadata and stored in a specific repository folder structure to facilitate search and retrieval.
Related products IBM Content Collector

Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.

 IBM Content Collector for Email

Collect and archive messages according to policies you define.

 IBM Content Collector for SAP Applications

Create value-based archiving for SAP applications.
