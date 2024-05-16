IBM Content Collector for File Systems is an enterprise solution for controlling documents on network file shares by providing tools that archive and manage various file types throughout their lifecycle. It can be automatically configured to capture documents as they are placed in a monitored location on the file share or it can archive existing content based on age, file size or other criteria.
Meet requirements with eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention.
Archive based on business value and delete unneeded content.
Use deduplication and archiving capabilities to help keep costs down.
Content Collector for File Systems enables IT staff to implement granular archiving policies to collect and archive specific pieces of information.
Optimize content integration by importing documents from originating systems into your IBM FileNet® Case Manager or IBM Content Manager applications.
Content Collector for File Systems can be configured to capture file and file system properties and pass that information to the archive to replicate settings in the file system.
File system documents can be processed depending on metadata and stored in a specific repository folder structure to facilitate search and retrieval.
Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.
Collect and archive messages according to policies you define.
Create value-based archiving for SAP applications.