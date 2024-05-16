Home Business automation Content Collector Content Collector for Email IBM Content Collector for Email
Automated, policy-driven email archiving for legal, compliance and IT management
Read the ebook
Person working on a Imac
A prescriptive email storage data model

IBM Content Collector for Email provides collection and archiving capabilities for cloud and on-prem email systems. It helps improve efficiency, reduce IT costs and meet legal and compliance obligations for message retention. Using a value-based approach, it aligns the data archiving cost with the value of that data and enables you to design policies for reducing storage space while retaining frequently used data.
Benefits Efficiently manage email

Filter out irrelevant data to control email data growth.

 Meet compliance expectations

Manage eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention from a single system.

 Lower data volume on servers

Reduce costs by removing the need to archive unneeded data.

 Messaging technology support

Archive documents across various email messaging systems.
IBM® Content Collector for Email key features Searching for archived email

Content Collector allows you to search documents by date, sender, recipients, subject, contents, and attachment contents, or any combination of these.

 Restoring archived documents

Restoring and viewing is available for all documents that were archived from a mailbox, a personal storage file, or a local Notes archive.

 Archiving to a central repository

Content Collector stores the entire email content into a central repository, deduplicated instances and searchable XML.

 Applying retention policies to individual messages

By associating centrally managed retention schedules with archived email, you can manage the lifecycle of an email and then defensibly dispose of it.

 Deduplication

Content Collector removes duplicate copies of the same email, as well as duplicate copies of attachments across different email documents.
Please contact us for pricing
Related products IBM Content Collector

Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.

 IBM Content Collector for SAP Applications

Create value-based archiving for SAP applications.

 IBM Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint

Deploy a comprehensive SharePoint collection and archive strategy.
Next steps
Read the ebook

Learn how IBM Content Collector can help create value-based archiving solutions.

 Learn more See the technical specs

Review the technical requirements for Content Collector for Email.

 Learn more Book a meeting

Connect with us to buy now and get started.