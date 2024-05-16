IBM Content Collector for Email provides collection and archiving capabilities for cloud and on-prem email systems. It helps improve efficiency, reduce IT costs and meet legal and compliance obligations for message retention. Using a value-based approach, it aligns the data archiving cost with the value of that data and enables you to design policies for reducing storage space while retaining frequently used data.
Filter out irrelevant data to control email data growth.
Manage eDiscovery searches, legal holds and records retention from a single system.
Reduce costs by removing the need to archive unneeded data.
Archive documents across various email messaging systems.
Content Collector allows you to search documents by date, sender, recipients, subject, contents, and attachment contents, or any combination of these.
Restoring and viewing is available for all documents that were archived from a mailbox, a personal storage file, or a local Notes archive.
Content Collector stores the entire email content into a central repository, deduplicated instances and searchable XML.
By associating centrally managed retention schedules with archived email, you can manage the lifecycle of an email and then defensibly dispose of it.
Content Collector removes duplicate copies of the same email, as well as duplicate copies of attachments across different email documents.
Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.
Create value-based archiving for SAP applications.
Deploy a comprehensive SharePoint collection and archive strategy.