IBM® Datacap software helps streamline the capture, recognition and classification of business documents. Natural language processing, analytics and machine learning technologies classify and extract content from unstructured or variable documents.
Datacap supports multiple channel capture by processing paper documents on scanners, mobile devices, and more. The software can help reduce labor and paper costs to deliver meaningful information and support faster decision-making.
Supports multichannel input from multiple formats
Processes complex or unknown formats and variable documents
Trains document types in minutes with just one sample
Redacts documents according to a user's specifications
Classify and extract information from structured and unstructured documents.
Extend the value of your current apps with an API call, built on microservices.
Design, develop and deliver on the cloud as SaaS.
Get a complete picture of your data and integrate it into your automation journey.
Get the power of intelligent capture with the flexibility of an API that extends the value of your enterprise content management technology stack.
Gain valuable insights from data that was previously inaccessible, so you can intelligently predict, develop and deploy changes based on the market.
Work with IBM Automation Platform for Digital Business or any non-IBM content or process systems.
Apply cloud capabilities and configurable ontologies.
Automate processes in the cloud.
Apply complex machine learning algorithms.
Add intelligent capture and the scalability of the cloud
Include low code integrations into your technology stack.
Extract key points from content for data science
Employ analytics without preconfiguring or removing noise.
A key-value pair is two values, the “key,” which defines a dataset and the “value,” which defines a variable in the dataset.
JSON is a lightweight data-interchange format. It is easy for humans to read and write. It is easy for machines to parse and generate.
The Ontology Builder is a no-code design tool where you can train the system to classify documents and identify key values that are important to you.