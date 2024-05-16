IBM® Compiler and Library for REXX™ on IBM Z® is a high-level language compiler and runtime library that facilitates your REXX scripting and IBM Z application development and runtime. The compiler translates REXX source programs into compiled programs. It leverages the runtime library that houses routines called by the compiled programs. With its simplified approach to development, the IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z can improve your productivity, simplify your systems management, and increase the performance of your applications.