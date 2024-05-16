Home Z software Z developer tools Compiler and Library for REXX IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z
The IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z brings REXX scripting, development, and runtime to IBM Z applications
Abstract blue geometric background
What Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z can do for you

IBM® Compiler and Library for REXX™ on IBM Z® is a high-level language compiler and runtime library that facilitates your REXX scripting and IBM Z application development and runtime. The compiler translates REXX source programs into compiled programs. It leverages the runtime library that houses routines called by the compiled programs. With its simplified approach to development, the IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z can improve your productivity, simplify your systems management, and increase the performance of your applications.
Benefits
Shorter, easier to follow programs

REXX programs tend to be shorter and easier to follow than programs written in other languages, making it ideal for both new and experienced IBM Z programmers.

 Increased app development productivity

REXX’s high level simplicity, strong parsing, 'naturalness' and interpretive support offers developers a reduced development cycle and excellent source-level interactive debugging.

 Efficient systems management

Both the REXX Library and the REXX compiler provide integrated error checking and data during debugging, which can make your systems management more efficient.
Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z features and values

  • Why IBM REXX?
  • Powerful combination of compiler and library
  • Multiple environment support
  • Alternate Library available for software distribution
  • Also available - REXX for VSE
  • Flexible licensing options
 See the details
Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z features and values Why IBM REXX?

REXX™ makes programming simpler and easier, which makes it an ideal language of choice for both the experienced professional and the beginning programmer.

 Powerful combination of compiler and library

The compiler translates REXX source programs into compiled programs and the runtime library houses routines that are called by the compiled programs. The compiler and the library are an integrated solution that promotes efficient systems management and increased flexibility. They also both support integrated error checking and provide information during debugging.

 Multiple environment support

The compiler, library and compiled programs run on z/OS® using TSO/E and under CMS on z/VM®.

 Alternate Library available for software distribution

The downloadable Alternate Library enables users who do not have the Library for REXX on IBM Z® installed, to run compiled REXX programs. It contains a language processor that transforms the compiled programs and runs them with the REXX interpreter that is shipped as part of z/OS and z/VM operating systems. Software developers can distribute the Alternate Library free of charge with their compiled REXX programs (see the Resource Tab for download links).

 lso available - REXX for VSE

In addition to the standard kernel, REXX/VSE provides VSE-dependent commands and functions that enable you to use REXX for all kinds of system management purposes.

 Flexible licensing options

Separate licenses are available for Compiler for REXX on IBM Z, Library for REXX on IBM Z, and Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z (a free download.). In addition, the z/OS portion of the Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z is available natively in z/OS. No separate license for the Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z is required for z/OS.
Other resources IBM Alternate Library for REXX on zSeries Version 1.4.0 for use with z/OS

Learn how to install the Alternate Library in a fast and easy way. Vendors who distribute REXX compiled code may want to add this package to their installation.

 IBM Alternate Library for REXX on zSeries Version 1.4.0 for use with z/VM

Learn how to install the Alternate Library in a fast and easy way. Vendors who distribute REXX compiled code may want to add this package to their installation.

 Abstract for IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on zSeries (IBM Z)

Learn how to compile and run programs written in the Restructured EXtended eXecutor (REXX) language.

 Enabling REXX in CICS

Customization information and more.

 REXX/CICS commands

Get detailed reference information for all REXX/CICS commands.

 Basic structure of REXX running under CICS

Get details on the various ways Exec is started using REXX on CICS.
You may also be interested in IBM Developer for z/OS

Enhanced toolset for developing and maintaining z/OS applications.

 IBM Compilers

Transforming applications to improve system performance.

 IBM Z Netview

Maintain the highest degree of availability on IBM Z® systems networks.

 IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS

Enables developers to create new applications in their language of choice with support for high-transaction workloads in a secure, scalable, cost efficient environment.

 IBM Db2 12 for z/OS

Handles rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource utilization and investment.
Expert resources to help you succeed
IBM Knowledge Center

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

Explore Resource library

Explore a collection of in-depth information for this product.

Explore IBM Knowledge Center 

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

 Resource library

Explore a collection of in-depth information for this product.