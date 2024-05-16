IBM® Compiler and Library for REXX™ on IBM Z® is a high-level language compiler and runtime library that facilitates your REXX scripting and IBM Z application development and runtime. The compiler translates REXX source programs into compiled programs. It leverages the runtime library that houses routines called by the compiled programs. With its simplified approach to development, the IBM Compiler and Library for REXX on IBM Z can improve your productivity, simplify your systems management, and increase the performance of your applications.
REXX programs tend to be shorter and easier to follow than programs written in other languages, making it ideal for both new and experienced IBM Z programmers.
REXX’s high level simplicity, strong parsing, 'naturalness' and interpretive support offers developers a reduced development cycle and excellent source-level interactive debugging.
Both the REXX Library and the REXX compiler provide integrated error checking and data during debugging, which can make your systems management more efficient.
REXX™ makes programming simpler and easier, which makes it an ideal language of choice for both the experienced professional and the beginning programmer.
The compiler translates REXX source programs into compiled programs and the runtime library houses routines that are called by the compiled programs. The compiler and the library are an integrated solution that promotes efficient systems management and increased flexibility. They also both support integrated error checking and provide information during debugging.
The compiler, library and compiled programs run on z/OS® using TSO/E and under CMS on z/VM®.
The downloadable Alternate Library enables users who do not have the Library for REXX on IBM Z® installed, to run compiled REXX programs. It contains a language processor that transforms the compiled programs and runs them with the REXX interpreter that is shipped as part of z/OS and z/VM operating systems. Software developers can distribute the Alternate Library free of charge with their compiled REXX programs (see the Resource Tab for download links).
In addition to the standard kernel, REXX/VSE provides VSE-dependent commands and functions that enable you to use REXX for all kinds of system management purposes.
Separate licenses are available for Compiler for REXX on IBM Z, Library for REXX on IBM Z, and Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z (a free download.). In addition, the z/OS portion of the Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z is available natively in z/OS. No separate license for the Alternate Library for REXX on IBM Z is required for z/OS.
Learn how to install the Alternate Library in a fast and easy way. Vendors who distribute REXX compiled code may want to add this package to their installation.
Learn how to install the Alternate Library in a fast and easy way. Vendors who distribute REXX compiled code may want to add this package to their installation.
Learn how to compile and run programs written in the Restructured EXtended eXecutor (REXX) language.
Customization information and more.
Get detailed reference information for all REXX/CICS commands.
Get details on the various ways Exec is started using REXX on CICS.
Enhanced toolset for developing and maintaining z/OS applications.
Transforming applications to improve system performance.
Maintain the highest degree of availability on IBM Z® systems networks.
Enables developers to create new applications in their language of choice with support for high-transaction workloads in a secure, scalable, cost efficient environment.
Handles rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource utilization and investment.
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
Explore a collection of in-depth information for this product.
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
Explore a collection of in-depth information for this product.