IBM Cognos Analytics is available as a cloud service or as software you can install in a location of your choice.
Cloud service ideal for smaller teams and organizations, offering user license options tailored with basic or premium functions.
Dedicated cloud environment hosted and managed by IBM for large organizations or an entire enterprise.
Deployed and managed by you on your infrastructure.
Dashboarding
Stories
AI Assistant
Mobile app
Standard reporting:
Premium reporting:
Exploration
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Dedicated cloud environment for the enterprise.
USD 5.30*/user/mo.
USD 42.40*/user/mo.
USD 84.80*/user/mo.
View dashboards and explorations and create pin boards**
AI Assistant and proactive alerts**
View reports, interact with dashboards
Execute and receive promoted reports
Data preparation and connectivity to cloud and on-premise data
Create reports, dashboards and open source visualizations
Managed report distribution - scheduling and bursting
Smart data discovery and AI exploration
Integration with IBM Watson Studio (requires separate subscription)
Available as stand-alone software package or as Cognos cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data. Deploy on-prem or on your preferred cloud virtual (IaaS) infrastructure.
USD 5.72*/user/mo.
USD 13.75*/user/mo.
USD 45.80*/user/mo.
USD 85.90*/user/mo.
USD 515*/user/mo.
View dashboards and explorations and create pin boards**
AI Assistant and proactive alerts**
View reports, interact with dashboards
Use storytelling, collaboration and Cognos Mobile features
Create reports, dashboards and open source visualizations
Managed report distribution - scheduling and bursting
Execute and receive promoted reports
Data preparation and connectivity to cloud and on premise data
Smart data discovery and AI exploration
Advanced Pattern Detection
Jupyter Notebooks & Python
Cognos SDK
Security and User Management
