Choose the right plan for your team

IBM Cognos Analytics is available as a cloud service or as software you can install in a location of your choice.
Starting at USD 10.60 * per user/per month Cognos Analytics on Cloud On-Demand

Cloud service ideal for smaller teams and organizations, offering user license options tailored with basic or premium functions.

Most popular Get 40% off monthly subscription Buy now Contact IBM for pricing Cognos Analytics on Cloud Hosted

Dedicated cloud environment hosted and managed by IBM for large organizations or an entire enterprise.

 Contact IBM for pricing Cognos Analytics on-premises

Deployed and managed by you on your infrastructure.

Cloud On-Demand
Multi-tenant SaaS environment; managed by IBM.
  • Self-service purchase
  • For teams of up to 200 users
  • Secure access to on-prem or cloud data sources
  • Access to the latest product innovations
  USD 10.60*/user/mo. Standard user Get 40% off monthly subscription Buy now on IBM marketplace USD 42.40*/user/mo. Premium user

Dashboarding

Stories

AI Assistant

Mobile app

Standard reporting:

  • View saved report output
  • Receive reports sent by email
  • View and interact with active reports

Premium reporting: 

  • Create or edit reports
  • Run reports (in html, csv, Excel, and other formats)
  • Schedule reports and jobs
  • Save report output in Cognos

Exploration

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Cloud Hosted

Dedicated cloud environment for the enterprise.

  • Production and non-production environments available
  • Integrate with your existing authentication providers
  • VPN access to on-premises data
  • Mix and match licenses based on user requirements 
*Access with Cognos Mobile App Only Mobile

USD 5.30*/user/mo.

 Viewer

USD 42.40*/user/mo.

 User

USD 84.80*/user/mo.

View dashboards and explorations and create pin boards**

AI Assistant and proactive alerts**

View reports, interact with dashboards

  • Use storytelling, collaboration and Cognos Mobile features

Execute and receive promoted reports

Data preparation and connectivity to cloud and on-premise data

Create reports, dashboards and open source visualizations

Managed report distribution - scheduling and bursting

Smart data discovery and AI exploration

Integration with IBM Watson Studio (requires separate subscription)

Client-Hosted

Available as stand-alone software package or as Cognos cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data. Deploy on-prem or on your preferred cloud virtual (IaaS) infrastructure.

  • Full System Administrator and Cognos Analytics Administrator control and responsibilities
  • Configure and manage the hardware, OS and application as per your need
**Access with Cognos Mobile App Only Mobile

USD 5.72*/user/mo.

 Viewer

USD 13.75*/user/mo.

 User

USD 45.80*/user/mo.

 Explorer

USD 85.90*/user/mo.

 Admin

USD 515*/user/mo.

View dashboards and explorations and create pin boards**

AI Assistant and proactive alerts**

View reports, interact with dashboards

Use storytelling, collaboration and Cognos Mobile features

Create reports, dashboards and open source visualizations

Managed report distribution - scheduling and bursting

Execute and receive promoted reports

Data preparation and connectivity to cloud and on premise data

Smart data discovery and AI exploration

Advanced Pattern Detection

Jupyter Notebooks & Python

Cognos SDK

Security and User Management

Footnotes

