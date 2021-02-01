Home Network Cloud Pak for Network Automation IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Integration Partners
Access a robust ecosystem of solution providers to expand the capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation
Unlock powerful network automation capabilities
Maximize the power of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

IBM works collaboratively with a wide range of partners to expand the capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation and co-create tailored solutions that augment the capabilities of this best-in-class platform. The technology enterprises and system integrators of this growing ecosystem play an integral part in transforming your network to achieve zero-touch network operations with cloud and AI-powered automation.

Browse ecosystem partners and solution providers by use case category: telco network functions, network access or enterprise connectivity.

Telco network functions

Find more information about the partners in this category below.
See details
Casa Systems

Casa Systems provides pioneering solutions to help mobile, fixed, wireline and converged service providers accelerate their 5G transformation.

 Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized radio access network (open vRAN) software that helps build a disaggregated multivendor, web-scale, cloud-native mobile network and enables operators to rapidly scale the network and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

 Samsung

Samsung provides end-to-end 5G network solutions, including chipsets, devices, radio and core equipment. Based on a stateless and microservice architecture, the Samsung 5G core CNF is fully containerized with CNCF-compliant open-source toolsets.

 HPE

HPE helps you to drive innovation with open solutions. With traffic surging, and the pace of change accelerating daily, telcos must leverage their connectivity advantage to transform networks and operations to respond to digital-first customers.

 Enea

Enea offers a product portfolio that spans the network from the edge to the core. Its cloud-native solutions help connect, optimize and secure services for mobile subscribers, enterprises and the Internet of Things.

 Red Hat

The Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform is a hybrid cloud application platform for deploying both new and existing applications on secure, scalable resources with minimal configuration and management overhead.

 Mavenir

Mavenir’s OpenRAN architecture addresses legacy networks and densifies coverage for 5G, with secure, software-based network infrastructure that runs on your hardware of choice.

Telco network functions partners

Casa Systems is pioneering advanced ultra-broadband 5G solutions for mobile, fixed, wireline and converged service providers. Casa’s suite of web-scale, high-performance core and access solutions help them achieve the service agility and network efficiency required for 5G.

Features and benefits:

  • Optimizes core network function virtualization (NFV)
  • Enables flexible NFV implementation
  • Supports vertical and horizontal scaling of core VNFs
  • Uses cloud-native microservices based architecture
  • Facilitates carrier-class reliability and resiliency


Deployment scope:

  • Access and mobility management function (AMF), session management function (SMF), network function repository function (NRF), network slice selection function (NSSF), user plane function (UPF) running on Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform (RHOCP) 4.6
  • On-boarded and deployed through IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation 2.2
  • Automated testing using Spirent Landslide UE/gNB emulator
  • Additional UPF deployed on remote OpenShift worker node
  • Automated deployment of OpenShift remote worker node for UPF workload


Credential: 

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open vRAN software that supports open interfaces and virtualizes radio access baseband functions to build a disaggregated multivendor, web-scale and cloud-based mobile network.

Features and benefits:

  • Agility: In open vRAN solutions, cycle time for introduction of new features in software is shorter, reducing time to market through CI/CD and agile software development
  • Security: Open, standardized interfaces remove vulnerabilities or risks that come with proprietary implementations. Transparency provides an operator full visibility and control over the cloud environment and network in general
  • Programmability: Standardized application programming interfaces (APIs) on the new open vRAN architecture for 5G is enabled with the introduction of near real-time RAN intelligent controller (RIC). With open APIs, a new wave of innovation in wireless network is possible
  • Scalability: Standardized hardware can be shared across multiple workloads, increasing utilization efficiency through statistical multiplexing gains. This results in a significant reduction in CapEx and increased scale in the network
  • Resiliency: In open vRAN, application loads for single cell sites can be distributed across multiple VNFs, providing much better resiliency and smaller footprint of impact in the event of failure of a single CNF
  • Automation: The use of open-source cloud platforms, such as Red Hat OpenShift, with open APIs in NFV, brings a high degree of operational automation and consequent reduction in OpEx. As baseband functions are deployed as CNFs, it is possible to automate various operational tasks, such as new cell site integration (auto-commissioning), detection and automated recovery from failures (self-healing), and further minimize the OpEx


Deployment scope:

  • Server (BIOS, firmware) automation
  • vRAN automation
  • Ceph automation
  • vCU/vDU onboarding support with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM) (LLS-C3 only, without any disaggregated cell site gateways (DSCG) switch automation)
  • RHOCP 4.8 single node OpenShift (SNO) deployment
  • Modelled 5G core in siteplanner
  • Modelled 5G RAN in siteplanner


Credential: 

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Samsung 5G core CNF is fully containerized with Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-compliant, open-source toolsets. They are based on a stateless and microservice architecture and provide an infrastructure-agnostic and agile cloud-native core solution. Samsung 5G core automates end-to-end network operations by integrating RAN, core and MEC centering on its automation platform to respond to any changes in the 5G network to boost operational efficiency.

Features and benefits:

  • AMF performs mobility management of terminals within the 5G Core system and the ability to communicate control messages between NFs inside the Core system and terminal/base station
  • SMF and embedded GW-C feature performs establish/change/delete of connections for 4G/5G PDU sessions, collect billing data, transfer QoS information to UPF Selection and UPF
  • UPF and embedded GW-U feature performs 4G/5G PDU Session Management and Policy Enforcing, Packet Handling, Transfer Functions and DPI Functions
  • NRF handles Service Discovery and manages available NF instance and supported services on an SBA-based 5G core signaling plane
  • NSSF provides the selection of appropriate network slice for 5G UE


Deployment scope:

  • Samsung 5G mobility management entity (MME), AMF, SMF, NRF, NSSF, UPF running on RHOCP 4.8
  • On-boarded and deployed through IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation 2.2
  • Automated network 5G core configuration
  • Automated RAN CU, RAN DU configuration
  • CNF-level auto scaling of core CNF
  • Rollback on failure automation
  • Service validation after initial deployment test tool
  • Zero-touch provisioning


Credential:

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

HPE’s open cloud-native solutions span the enterprise edge, the telco network, and multiple clouds. Together with its partners, HPE helps telcos automate operations, drive efficiencies, and transform their businesses. With HPE, one can create new differentiated services leveraging 5G and edge, disaggregate the network through open multivendor solutions based on scalable, optimized infrastructure, use consumption-based models to reduce the risk of entering new markets, and enable AI/ML-based automation to manage operational complexities.

Features and benefits:

  • Authentication server function (AUSF) authenticates the user equipment (UE) for the requester network function (NF). Provides keying material for the requester NF. The authenticate service operation allows the requester NF to initiate the authentication of the UE by providing the UE ID and the Serving Network Name
  • Policy control function (PCF) is a carrier-grade software solution used to implement convergent policy management and real-time policy decision solutions for the network service providers across the business support systems/operations support systems (BSS/OSS) domain, core network domain, and content application domain
  • Unified data management (UDM) is specifically designed to be cloud native and is based on a 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) service-based architecture, helping to avoiding vendor lock in. HPE 5G NFs are self-healing, scalable, modular and automated and can help enable faster network updates
  • Unified data repository (UDR) provides a structured data storage service that can be exposed to a 5G NF, as per 3GPP standards. It is specifically designed to be open, secure, cloud native and uses a 3GPP service-based architecture, helping to avoiding vendor lock in. HPE 5G UDR is ACID compliant, offers high availability, geo redundancy, hybrid storage and common provisioning gateways
  • Unstructured data storage (UDSF) provides services for the storage and retrieval of unstructured data for a 5G Core NF, as per 3GPP standards


Deployment scope:

  • HPE 5G UDM/UDR/AUSF/PCF/UDSF/integrated home subscriber server (iHSS)/Ignite running on RHOCP 4.8
  • On-boarded and deployed through IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation 2.2
  • Automated network 5G core configuration
  • Automated RAN CU, RAN DU configuration
  • CNF-level auto scaling of core CNF
  • Rollback on failure automation
  • Service validation after initial deployment test tool
  • Zero-touch provisioning


Credential: 

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Enea’s 5G MicroCore is a unique private 5G solution, complete and ready for deployment. It includes subscriber integration, subscription provisioning and SIM-card enablement for faster time to market. Put simply, it is a ready-for-business data management solution for all verticals considering private 5G. The 5G MicroCore includes UDR, UDM, AUSF and mini-home subscriber server (HSS). Enea’s 5G MicroCore stores and manages data across all 5G core and edge functions, supporting 4G/5G interworking and is based on technology that has been proven in multiple commercial deployments globally.

Features and benefits:

  • Business oriented: Products have zero-touch operations using self-management features, allowing quick adaptation of business logic
  • Containerized and cloud native: The 5G MicroCore utilizes a containerized and modularized architecture designed to integrate seamlessly into enterprise edge architectures
  • SaaS pricing model: The solution is designed and developed to cater for all Industry 4.0 use cases, making a viable edge 5G entity through improved network economics
  • Highly interoperable
  • Automated deployment
  • Comprehensive agility: Enterprises can benefit from a complete solution that leverages Enea’s data and traffic management capabilities


Deployment scope:

  • UDM, AUSF, PCF running on RHOCP 4.6
  • Cloud Pak for Network Automation 2.2
  • Integrated with Casa Systems 5G core to have full 5G core components


Credential:

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

The Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform gives the IT organization the means to achieve a truly flexible cloud experience with speed, stability and scale. The OpenShift Container Platform supports a wide selection of programming languages and frameworks, such as Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby and PHP. Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Kubernetes, the OpenShift Container Platform provides a more secure and scalable multi-tenant operating system for today’s enterprise-class applications.

Features and benefits:

  • Increased application availability
  • Reduced operational costs
  • Accelerated development to production
  • Ease of compliance
  • Unified multicluster management
  • Automatic centralized management

 

Deployment scope:

  • OCP 4.9.9 / 4.10.10
  • CP4NA 2.2
  • RHACM 2.4.1 / 2.4.2
  • RH OpenShift GitOps 1.3.2 / 1.4.5
  • Dell Firmware iDRAC - 5.00.10.00, BIOS - 2.12.2
  • Provisioner RHEL 8.4/8.5
  • Python 3.6.8
  • Ansible 2.9.27
  • DNS MASq 2.79

 

Credential: 

  • IBM CP4NA Lab Validated

 

Additional Resources:

Mavenir’s cloud-native approach enables automated networks to deliver on tomorrow’s use cases. Mavenir’s OpenRAN architecture will allow customers to benefit from emerging mobile technologies, from autonomous cars, to smart factories to robotic medicine. OpenRAN solutions allow for one architecture to address both legacy networks and 5G. Mavenir’s applications use AI and machine learning to tap into service context, local content and real-time information on local-access network conditions, to fully optimize networks. This approach also supports multiple deployment scenarios.

Features and benefits:

  • Network elasticity
  • Flexibility
  • Best in-class automation
  • Brings together scalable, efficient and modular radios to meet growth and network demands
  • Full range of indoor and outdoor small cells, from residential to enterprise to rural applications

 

Deployment scope:

  • OpenShift version 4.9
  • CP4NA v2.2.5

 

Credential:

  • IBM CP4NA Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Network access

Find more information about the partners in this category below.
See details
Network access

F5 provides multicloud security and application delivery solutions that optimize applications throughout their entire lifecycle, across any environment, helping its customers deliver differentiated, high-performing and secure digital experiences.

 Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks provides networking and cybersecurity solutions that help address the challenges and complexity inherent in the 5G and cloud era.

Network access partners

F5® BIG-IP® Local Traffic Manager™ (LTM) delivers your applications to users in a reliable, secure, and optimized way. You get the extensibility and flexibility of application services with the programmability you need to manage your cloud, virtual and physical infrastructure. With BIG-IP LTM, you have the power to scale, automate and customize application services faster and more predictably. F5 Container Ingress Services (CIS) integrates with container orchestration environments to dynamically create L4/L7 services on F5 BIG-IP systems, and load balance network traffic across the services.

Features and benefits:

1) F5 BIG-IP IP LTM:

  • Scale applications rapidly and reliably
  • Automate and customize with programmable infrastructure
  • Migrate to virtual and cloud environments
  • Simplify deployment and management of apps
  • Secure your critical applications

 

2) F5 BIG-IP IP CIS

  • Dynamically create and manage BIG-IP objects
  • Forward traffic from the BIG-IP device to Kubernetes clusters via NodePort or ClusterIP
  • Support F5 AS3 Extension declarations


Deployment scope:

  • Big IP version 17.0.0-0.0.22
  • CP4NA 2.2.5
  • OpenShift 4.8


Credential: 

  • IBM CP4NA Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Big IP Local Traffic Manager (PDF, 1.4MB) Container Ingress Services

Juniper vSRX is a virtual security appliance that provides security and networking services at the perimeter or edge in virtualized private or public cloud environments. vSRX runs as a virtual machine (VM) on a standard x86 server. vSRX is built on the Junos operating system (Junos OS) and delivers networking and security features similar to those available on the software releases for the SRX Series Services Gateways. vSRX on standard x86 servers enables you to quickly introduce new services, deliver customized services to customers and scale security services based on dynamic needs. vSRX is ideal for public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Features and benefits:

  • Stateful firewall protection at the tenant edge
  • Faster deployment of virtual firewalls into new sites
  • Ability to run on top of various hypervisors and public cloud infrastructures
  • Full routing, VPN, core security and networking capabilities
  • Application security features (including IPS and App-Secure)
  • Content security features (including antivirus, web filtering, antispam and content filtering)
  • Centralized management with Junos Space Security Director and local management with J-Web Interface
  • Juniper Networks Sky Advanced Threat Prevention (Sky ATP) integration


Deployment scope:

  • Juniper-vSRX-3.19
  • ALM 2.2 /TNC 1.2
  • LMCTL 2.6.3
  • OpenStack 4.0.0 /Nova 13.1.4


Credential: 

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

 

Additional resources:

Juniper Networks cSRX Container Firewall delivers a complete firewall solution in a container form factor, to provide next-generation firewall capabilities, including application security, IP, automated life cycle and policy management capabilities for container workload environments. The cSRX empowers security professionals to deploy and scale firewall and advanced security detection and prevention in highly dynamic container environments.

Features and benefits:

  • NGFW for container and Kubernetes workloads
  • Easy management through API, netconf or management interface
  • Easy deployment with Kubernetes orchestration
  • Flexible, extensible licensing
  • Unified policy management

 

Deployment scope:

  • Juniper cSRX 21.1R3.11.
  • CP4NA 2.2.5
  • LMCTL 3.2.3.dev0
  • OpenShift v4.8

 

Credential: 

  • IBM CP4NA Lab Validated

 

Additional Resources:

Juniper Networks’ Cloud-Native Router (CNR) provides advanced routing on cost-effective COTS hardware in an OpenRAN environment. The CNR is a key component in the 5G Distributed Radio Access Network (D-RAN), and in 5G Core data centers hosted in hyperscaler cloud environments. The router combines Juniper’s industry-leading routing stack, using cRPD as the control plane with a Contrail DPDK vRouter as the forwarding plane. The CNR integrates with an O-DU inside a Kubernetes cluster at a cell site.

Features and benefits:

  • Proven Junos OS routing
  • Performant forwarding plane
  • Compliant with Kubernetes CNI
  • Light footprint
  • Advanced service integration
  • Fast packet processing
  • Deployment simplicity

 

Deployment scope:

  • Juniper jcnr-vrouter 21.4-181
  • CP4NA 2.2.5
  • OpenShift v4.8

 

Credential: 

  • IBM CP4NA Lab Validated

 

Additional Resources:

Enterprise connectivity

Find more information about the partners in this category below.

 
See details
Turnium

Turnium provides software that powers software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) and helps service providers across the globe help deliver better services and experiences to customers.

 Aruba

Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise, built for today’s edge-to-cloud enterprise, delivers the highest quality of experience for users and IT, no matter where applications reside.

Enterprise connectivity partners

Turnium is a certified CNF workload that enables service providers to deploy and manage survivable software-defined network connections to uCPE, edge compute devices, IoT appliances, fleet vehicles and offices.

Features and benefits:

  • Enables a geographically diverse SD-WAN architecture
  • Supports multiple connections—Turnium SD-WAN can build proprietary SD-WAN tunnels using broadband, dedicated internet access (DIA), ethernet, MPLS, fixed wireless and LTE, 4G and 5G connections and more
  • Helps create and supports hybrid networks
  • Provides quality of service (QoS) to prioritize voice or other applications requiring priority bandwidth on the network 
  • Offers cloud security features provided by WatchGuard as bundle options


Deployment scope:

  • Turnium SD-WAN
  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation 2.2
  • RHOCP 4.6 remote worker node


Credential: 

  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Lab Validated

Additional resources:

Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise physical or virtual SD-WAN appliances (supporting any common hypervisors and public clouds) can be deployed in branch offices to create a secure, virtual network overlay. This enables customers to move to a broadband WAN at their own pace, whether site-by-site, or via a hybrid WAN approach that leverages MPLS and broadband internet connectivity. Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise provides a secure network foundation for Zero Trust and SASE frameworks.

Features and benefits:

  • Business intent overlays
  • Path conditioning
  • Tunnel bonding
  • First-packet iQ application classification
  • Secure Internet breakout
  • Best-of-breed SASE
  • Next-generation firewall
  • Intrusion detection and prevention
  • Fine-grained segmentation
  • DDoS defense
  • Routing
  • High availability
  • Zero-Touch Provisioning
  • WAN hardening

 

Deployment scope:

  • ECV-9.1.1.3_91760
  • CP4NA 2.2.5
  • OpenShift v4.8

 

Credential: 

  • IBM CP4NA Certified

 

Additional Resources: