IBM works collaboratively with a wide range of partners to expand the capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation and co-create tailored solutions that augment the capabilities of this best-in-class platform. The technology enterprises and system integrators of this growing ecosystem play an integral part in transforming your network to achieve zero-touch network operations with cloud and AI-powered automation.
Browse ecosystem partners and solution providers by use case category: telco network functions, network access or enterprise connectivity.
Casa Systems provides pioneering solutions to help mobile, fixed, wireline and converged service providers accelerate their 5G transformation.
Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized radio access network (open vRAN) software that helps build a disaggregated multivendor, web-scale, cloud-native mobile network and enables operators to rapidly scale the network and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).
Samsung provides end-to-end 5G network solutions, including chipsets, devices, radio and core equipment. Based on a stateless and microservice architecture, the Samsung 5G core CNF is fully containerized with CNCF-compliant open-source toolsets.
HPE helps you to drive innovation with open solutions. With traffic surging, and the pace of change accelerating daily, telcos must leverage their connectivity advantage to transform networks and operations to respond to digital-first customers.
Enea offers a product portfolio that spans the network from the edge to the core. Its cloud-native solutions help connect, optimize and secure services for mobile subscribers, enterprises and the Internet of Things.
The Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform is a hybrid cloud application platform for deploying both new and existing applications on secure, scalable resources with minimal configuration and management overhead.
Mavenir’s OpenRAN architecture addresses legacy networks and densifies coverage for 5G, with secure, software-based network infrastructure that runs on your hardware of choice.
Casa Systems is pioneering advanced ultra-broadband 5G solutions for mobile, fixed, wireline and converged service providers. Casa’s suite of web-scale, high-performance core and access solutions help them achieve the service agility and network efficiency required for 5G.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open vRAN software that supports open interfaces and virtualizes radio access baseband functions to build a disaggregated multivendor, web-scale and cloud-based mobile network.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Samsung 5G core CNF is fully containerized with Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-compliant, open-source toolsets. They are based on a stateless and microservice architecture and provide an infrastructure-agnostic and agile cloud-native core solution. Samsung 5G core automates end-to-end network operations by integrating RAN, core and MEC centering on its automation platform to respond to any changes in the 5G network to boost operational efficiency.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
HPE’s open cloud-native solutions span the enterprise edge, the telco network, and multiple clouds. Together with its partners, HPE helps telcos automate operations, drive efficiencies, and transform their businesses. With HPE, one can create new differentiated services leveraging 5G and edge, disaggregate the network through open multivendor solutions based on scalable, optimized infrastructure, use consumption-based models to reduce the risk of entering new markets, and enable AI/ML-based automation to manage operational complexities.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Enea’s 5G MicroCore is a unique private 5G solution, complete and ready for deployment. It includes subscriber integration, subscription provisioning and SIM-card enablement for faster time to market. Put simply, it is a ready-for-business data management solution for all verticals considering private 5G. The 5G MicroCore includes UDR, UDM, AUSF and mini-home subscriber server (HSS). Enea’s 5G MicroCore stores and manages data across all 5G core and edge functions, supporting 4G/5G interworking and is based on technology that has been proven in multiple commercial deployments globally.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
The Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform gives the IT organization the means to achieve a truly flexible cloud experience with speed, stability and scale. The OpenShift Container Platform supports a wide selection of programming languages and frameworks, such as Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby and PHP. Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Kubernetes, the OpenShift Container Platform provides a more secure and scalable multi-tenant operating system for today’s enterprise-class applications.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional Resources:
Mavenir’s cloud-native approach enables automated networks to deliver on tomorrow’s use cases. Mavenir’s OpenRAN architecture will allow customers to benefit from emerging mobile technologies, from autonomous cars, to smart factories to robotic medicine. OpenRAN solutions allow for one architecture to address both legacy networks and 5G. Mavenir’s applications use AI and machine learning to tap into service context, local content and real-time information on local-access network conditions, to fully optimize networks. This approach also supports multiple deployment scenarios.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
F5 provides multicloud security and application delivery solutions that optimize applications throughout their entire lifecycle, across any environment, helping its customers deliver differentiated, high-performing and secure digital experiences.
Juniper Networks provides networking and cybersecurity solutions that help address the challenges and complexity inherent in the 5G and cloud era.
F5® BIG-IP® Local Traffic Manager™ (LTM) delivers your applications to users in a reliable, secure, and optimized way. You get the extensibility and flexibility of application services with the programmability you need to manage your cloud, virtual and physical infrastructure. With BIG-IP LTM, you have the power to scale, automate and customize application services faster and more predictably. F5 Container Ingress Services (CIS) integrates with container orchestration environments to dynamically create L4/L7 services on F5 BIG-IP systems, and load balance network traffic across the services.
Features and benefits:
1) F5 BIG-IP IP LTM:
2) F5 BIG-IP IP CIS
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Juniper vSRX is a virtual security appliance that provides security and networking services at the perimeter or edge in virtualized private or public cloud environments. vSRX runs as a virtual machine (VM) on a standard x86 server. vSRX is built on the Junos operating system (Junos OS) and delivers networking and security features similar to those available on the software releases for the SRX Series Services Gateways. vSRX on standard x86 servers enables you to quickly introduce new services, deliver customized services to customers and scale security services based on dynamic needs. vSRX is ideal for public, private and hybrid cloud environments.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Juniper Networks cSRX Container Firewall delivers a complete firewall solution in a container form factor, to provide next-generation firewall capabilities, including application security, IP, automated life cycle and policy management capabilities for container workload environments. The cSRX empowers security professionals to deploy and scale firewall and advanced security detection and prevention in highly dynamic container environments.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional Resources:
Juniper Networks’ Cloud-Native Router (CNR) provides advanced routing on cost-effective COTS hardware in an OpenRAN environment. The CNR is a key component in the 5G Distributed Radio Access Network (D-RAN), and in 5G Core data centers hosted in hyperscaler cloud environments. The router combines Juniper’s industry-leading routing stack, using cRPD as the control plane with a Contrail DPDK vRouter as the forwarding plane. The CNR integrates with an O-DU inside a Kubernetes cluster at a cell site.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional Resources:
Turnium provides software that powers software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) and helps service providers across the globe help deliver better services and experiences to customers.
Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise, built for today’s edge-to-cloud enterprise, delivers the highest quality of experience for users and IT, no matter where applications reside.
Turnium is a certified CNF workload that enables service providers to deploy and manage survivable software-defined network connections to uCPE, edge compute devices, IoT appliances, fleet vehicles and offices.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional resources:
Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise physical or virtual SD-WAN appliances (supporting any common hypervisors and public clouds) can be deployed in branch offices to create a secure, virtual network overlay. This enables customers to move to a broadband WAN at their own pace, whether site-by-site, or via a hybrid WAN approach that leverages MPLS and broadband internet connectivity. Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise provides a secure network foundation for Zero Trust and SASE frameworks.
Features and benefits:
Deployment scope:
Credential:
Additional Resources: