Everything you need to meet your network automation requirements

IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation enables the automation of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform their networks, evolve to zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster. Gain a range of enhanced capabilities, such as normalized lifecycle modeling, intent-driven orchestration, service design and testing, dynamic service assurance, closed-loop operations, and SD-WAN deployment automation.
Lower costs, improve customer experiences, and deliver 5G, edge computing and SD-WAN services faster

Explore what you can do with intelligent automation for hybrid cloud

Automate SD-WAN deployment

Automate the deployment of SD-WANs to directly connect branch offices to multicloud.

 Multitenancy MSP SD-WAN

Run multitenancy mode to optimize infrastructure and reduce operational expenses.

 Normalized lifecycle modeling

Standardize operations for all xNFs to enable model-driven automation with CI/CD toolchains.

 Intent-driven orchestration

Model the desired service operational state rather than pre-programming workflows.

 Service design and testing

Automate services and underlying resources for test, pre-production and production environments.

 Dynamic service assurance

Get a real-time view of cloud infrastructures using AI to drive decisions and process automation.

 Closed-loop operations

Automate feedback loops between assurance and orchestration to enable zero-touch operations.

 AI and machine learning

Gain insight across complex datasets to automate diagnostics, detect anomalies and initiate runbooks.
Shared components that power intelligent automation

A set of common AI and automation components power each intelligent IBM Cloud Pak and provide security-rich connections for business processes, app and data integrations, IT operations and networks. This enables you to build once and then reuse across your business and IT operations. Key components include:

 Process mining 

Create a visual representation of the data flowing through your business systems and baseline your operational KPIs.  

Find low-hanging RPA opportunities to improve workforce productivity.

 Robotic process automation

Automate repetitive tasks by mimicking the actions of humans interacting with software applications

Get and store reusable automation artifacts such as starters (e.g., prebuilt bots) and templates. 

 Single event hub

Process the business and IT event data from IBM Cloud Paks for Automation—in real time—to feed AI and machine learning. 
Built on essential AI building blocks 
The automation foundation and IBM Cloud Paks are containers that run on Red Hat® OpenShift®, an enterprise-ready Kubernetes container platform with full-stack automated operations to manage hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge deployments. Red Hat OpenShift is optimized to improve developer productivity and promote innovation.  Explore hardware partners
Next steps 

Get ready to deliver new 5G and edge computing services faster while reducing your operational costs.

