IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation enables the automation of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform their networks, evolve to zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster. Gain a range of enhanced capabilities, such as normalized lifecycle modeling, intent-driven orchestration, service design and testing, dynamic service assurance, closed-loop operations, and SD-WAN deployment automation.
Explore what you can do with intelligent automation for hybrid cloud
Automate the deployment of SD-WANs to directly connect branch offices to multicloud.
Run multitenancy mode to optimize infrastructure and reduce operational expenses.
Standardize operations for all xNFs to enable model-driven automation with CI/CD toolchains.
Model the desired service operational state rather than pre-programming workflows.
Automate services and underlying resources for test, pre-production and production environments.
Get a real-time view of cloud infrastructures using AI to drive decisions and process automation.
Automate feedback loops between assurance and orchestration to enable zero-touch operations.
Gain insight across complex datasets to automate diagnostics, detect anomalies and initiate runbooks.
A set of common AI and automation components power each intelligent IBM Cloud Pak and provide security-rich connections for business processes, app and data integrations, IT operations and networks. This enables you to build once and then reuse across your business and IT operations. Key components include:
Create a visual representation of the data flowing through your business systems and baseline your operational KPIs.
Find low-hanging RPA opportunities to improve workforce productivity.
Automate repetitive tasks by mimicking the actions of humans interacting with software applications
Get and store reusable automation artifacts such as starters (e.g., prebuilt bots) and templates.
Process the business and IT event data from IBM Cloud Paks for Automation—in real time—to feed AI and machine learning.