Automate IT operations with IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps. Pay only for what you need with modular pricing. Existing customers can use their entitlements, trade up or make a new investment. Includes restricted Red Hat® OpenShift® for free.
Manage applications and infrastructure across resources and clouds.
Deliver automation across the entire ITOps toolchain.
Looking to speed up project approvals? IBM can work with you to minimize upfront cash outlays and align payments to a project’s anticipated benefits. Talk with us about building a payment plan tailored to your specific budget requirements.
What you get
Proactive problem avoidance across applications, infrastructure and environments increases application availability and reduces risk.
Anomaly detection across data silos
Log and metric anomaly prediction models utilize techniques including entity linking and spatial, temporal and topological algorithms to reduce event noise.
Application topology and dependency mapping
AI-driven event grouping, fault localization and blast radius models help automatically identify downstream dependencies across microservices and topology.
Automatic baselining
Metrics from all data sources across your application topology help automatically determine normal application and infrastructure performance across environments to achieve predictive management.
Next best action
Incident similarity models help proactively identify potential issues using past incident records and automatically deliver next-best-action recommendations.
ChatOps
IBM’s application-centric approach to management means all incidents and alerts across the entire ITOps toolchain are surfaced in the ChatOps tool of your choice, identifying impactful issues by which applications are affected.
AI model management
Management features drive better outcomes every day by helping teams better manage, train and govern AI models for full transparency into AI.
Red Hat® Enterprise Linux
The foundation from which you can scale existing apps and roll out emerging technologies across bare-metal, VMs, containers and all types of cloud environments.
OpenShift container platform
A hybrid cloud, enterprise Kubernetes platform to build and deliver better applications faster.
Common services
IBM Cloud Pak foundational services for extended support.
Automation
Task and process automation across the entire ITOps toolchain.
Cloud services
Continuously modernize your applications on any platform.