Anomaly detection across data silos Log and metric anomaly prediction models utilize techniques including entity linking and spatial, temporal and topological algorithms to reduce event noise.

Application topology and dependency mapping AI-driven event grouping, fault localization and blast radius models help automatically identify downstream dependencies across microservices and topology.

Automatic baselining Metrics from all data sources across your application topology help automatically determine normal application and infrastructure performance across environments to achieve predictive management.

Next best action Incident similarity models help proactively identify potential issues using past incident records and automatically deliver next-best-action recommendations.

ChatOps IBM’s application-centric approach to management means all incidents and alerts across the entire ITOps toolchain are surfaced in the ChatOps tool of your choice, identifying impactful issues by which applications are affected.