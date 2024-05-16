IBM and Box have formed a strategic partnership to help transform work in your organization. The partnership is built around the integration of IBM technology and the single, security-rich and easy-to-use Box solution in the cloud. This provides you with a single place to manage, govern and collaborate on your content both internally and externally. Box connects with all your apps to enable the modern workplace from anywhere.
Help prevent data theft and embed threat detection with consistent controls across file types. Properly manage the lifecycle of content to help reduce legal risk and regulatory implications.
Simplify how you work across the enterprise with content managed more securely to empower remote work across your global workforce.
Streamline productivity tools such as Office 365, G Suite, Okta, Slack and over 1,400 other apps. Centralize content across custom and line-of-business apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow and AutoCAD.
Read the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assesment.
Help global teams work better together with smart, secure file sync and sharing with cloud-enabled Box solutions.
Integrate IBM Watson services with Box to automatically structure your content, unlock hidden value and automate workflows in the cloud.