Securely manage, share and collaborate on all your content from anywhere with Box Cloud Content Management
Transform your business with Box Cloud Content Management

IBM and Box have formed a strategic partnership to help transform work in your organization. The partnership is built around the integration of IBM technology and the single, security-rich and easy-to-use Box solution in the cloud. This provides you with a single place to manage, govern and collaborate on your content both internally and externally. Box connects with all your apps to enable the modern workplace from anywhere.
Benefits of Box Frictionless security and compliance

Help prevent data theft and embed threat detection with consistent controls across file types. Properly manage the lifecycle of content to help reduce legal risk and regulatory implications.

 Seamless internal and external collaboration

Simplify how you work across the enterprise with content managed more securely to empower remote work across your global workforce.

 Integrate with all your applications

Streamline productivity tools such as Office 365, G Suite, Okta, Slack and over 1,400 other apps. Centralize content across custom and line-of-business apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow and AutoCAD.
IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog InstaScan and Box Shield
IBM Watson® Knowledge Catalog InstaScan and Box Shield provide a comprehensive data privacy solution for unstructured data. This combined solution helps organizations quickly assess the risk in their content footprint, prioritize and perform data remediation, and reduce compliance data collection time, in a more secure environment. Read the solution brief Learn more about IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog InstaScan
Resources IDC MarketScape

Read the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assesment.

 Office of the CIO

Help global teams work better together with smart, secure file sync and sharing with cloud-enabled Box solutions.

 IBM Watson solutions for Box

Integrate IBM Watson services with Box to automatically structure your content, unlock hidden value and automate workflows in the cloud.