per GB of transfer per month*

Great for individuals with a simple, one-time file-sharing use case.

Pay As You Go

per TB of transfer per year*

Great for small organizations delivering simple, fixed-volume projects to multiple locations.

Standard Plus Best for mid-size companies in need of multiple workspaces and simple automation.

6TB minimum volume commitment

10 TB monthly storage

100 TB egress

1 custom URL

5 automated workflows

5 file deletion policies

100 workspaces