Using AI to conserve the endangered African forest elephant

As more about the movement and migration of the African forest elephant is gleaned, more additional information can be pulled from our increased understanding of how the species is behaving and interacting with its environment. “IBM is exploring how to leverage IBM Environmental Intelligence above ground biomass estimates to better predict elephants’ future locations and migration patterns, as well as their impact on a specific forest,” DeKeyrel said.

That includes determining how much the African forest elephants can help with mitigating climate change. It’s understood that the presence of elephants helps to increase the carbon storage capacity of the forest. “African forest elephants play a crucial role in influencing the shape of the forest structure, including helping increase the diversity, density, and abundance of plant and tree species,” Oday Abbosh, IBM Global Sustainability Services Leader, explained. It’s estimated that one forest elephant can increase the net carbon capture capacity of the forest by almost 250 acres, the equivalent of removing a full year’s worth of emissions from 2,047 cars from the atmosphere.

Having a more accurate image of the elephant population allows for performance-based conservation payments, such as wildlife credits. In the future, this could help enable organizations to better assess the financial value of nature’s contributions to people (NCP) provided by African forest elephants, such as carbon sequestration services.

We know the animal kingdom is constantly shaping the planet, and being affected by our own activity even when we can’t see it. Due to continuing breakthroughs in technology, we’re increasingly getting a clearer picture of the world of wildlife that was previously difficult to capture. When we can see it, we can react to it, helping to protect species that need help and strengthening our connection to the natural world.

“Our collaboration with WWF marks a significant step forward in this effort,” Abbosh said, “By combining our expertise in technology and sustainability with WWF’s conservation expertise, we aim to leverage the power of technology to create a more sustainable future.”