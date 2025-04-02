IBM® watsonx.ai™ Key Point Summarization (KPS) is a cutting-edge solution designed to overcome these limitations and deliver deeper insights. By using watsonx.ai KPS to analyze the IBMer Engagement Survey results, IBM could reveal a comprehensive view of employee concerns.



Watsonx.ai Key Point Summarization maps the input texts to a set of automatically extracted short sentences and phrases, termed “key points,” which provide a concise plain-text summary of the data. The prevalence of each key point is quantified as the number of its matching sentences. It helps conquer constraints and provides more profound understanding with the following features:

• Actionable insights: Extracts detailed, human-written, hallucination-free key points.

• Simplified navigation: Organizes insights in an intuitive, hierarchical structure.

• Supporting evidence: Allows drill-down from each key point to the specific sentences supporting it.

• Unsupervised discovery: Automatically discovers key points from data without requiring predefined taxonomies.

• Scalability: Processes millions of sentences and handles incremental updates efficiently.

“Insights derived from KPS have proved very valuable in our efforts to better understand IBMer feedback and apply those learnings to improve the IBMer experience at scale. Key Point Summarization provides the ability to dive down layers into open-ended survey responses at scale, which is a critical component in valuable survey research. This technology delivers.”- David Koch, Workforce Science COE Leader, HR Technology

Other early adopters of KPS include Gainsight and the IBM CIO Design team, both using the technology to address unique challenges. Gainsight integrated KPS into its customer success platform. It extracts key insights from multiple textual sources of customer interaction to provide customer success managers (CSMs) with actionable summaries.

The IBM CIO Design team applies KPS to analyze open-ended feedback for hundreds of internally deployed tools. This capability allows application owners to quickly understand the top pain points for their applications without having to manually review, categorize and label each piece of user feedback.