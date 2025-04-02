The IBMer Engagement Survey is an annual initiative designed to help IBM understand how to enhance the IBMer experience and accelerate business outcomes. Feedback from the survey informs how IBM can become a better workplace for its employees and a stronger partner for its clients.
In 2024, more than 185,000 IBMers participated in the IBMer Engagement Survey, generating hundreds of thousands of open-text responses. Imagine trying to process this vast amount of feedback manually. Without advanced tools, it would be overwhelming to identify major themes and fine-grained insights.
Extracting key issues from vast datasets of textual feedback—such as survey answers, user reviews and comments on social media—is a daunting task. Manually reviewing this sheer volume of data requires effort and resources, making it a time-consuming and expensive process.
Traditional text analytics and new-age large language model (LLM) tools offer some relief, but they come with significant limitations, including:
• Limited insight: These tools can identify recurring phrases, concepts and overall sentiment but fail to provide fine-grained, actionable insights.
• Rigid frameworks: Supervised classification relies on predefined taxonomies, making it difficult for these tools to adapt to new domains or emerging topics.
• LLM drawbacks: LLMs can generate textual summaries but often suffer from hallucinations, biases and a lack of quantitative analysis. Context window limitations also restrict their scalability, as they can process only a fraction of the input data.
IBM® watsonx.ai™ Key Point Summarization (KPS) is a cutting-edge solution designed to overcome these limitations and deliver deeper insights. By using watsonx.ai KPS to analyze the IBMer Engagement Survey results, IBM could reveal a comprehensive view of employee concerns.
Watsonx.ai Key Point Summarization maps the input texts to a set of automatically extracted short sentences and phrases, termed “key points,” which provide a concise plain-text summary of the data. The prevalence of each key point is quantified as the number of its matching sentences. It helps conquer constraints and provides more profound understanding with the following features:
• Actionable insights: Extracts detailed, human-written, hallucination-free key points.
• Simplified navigation: Organizes insights in an intuitive, hierarchical structure.
• Supporting evidence: Allows drill-down from each key point to the specific sentences supporting it.
• Unsupervised discovery: Automatically discovers key points from data without requiring predefined taxonomies.
• Scalability: Processes millions of sentences and handles incremental updates efficiently.
“Insights derived from KPS have proved very valuable in our efforts to better understand IBMer feedback and apply those learnings to improve the IBMer experience at scale. Key Point Summarization provides the ability to dive down layers into open-ended survey responses at scale, which is a critical component in valuable survey research. This technology delivers.”- David Koch, Workforce Science COE Leader, HR Technology
Other early adopters of KPS include Gainsight and the IBM CIO Design team, both using the technology to address unique challenges. Gainsight integrated KPS into its customer success platform. It extracts key insights from multiple textual sources of customer interaction to provide customer success managers (CSMs) with actionable summaries.
The IBM CIO Design team applies KPS to analyze open-ended feedback for hundreds of internally deployed tools. This capability allows application owners to quickly understand the top pain points for their applications without having to manually review, categorize and label each piece of user feedback.
With KPS, businesses can unlock value across domains and industries. Its potential applications span a wide range of use cases, including:
• Customer feedback: Analyze surveys, reviews, social media and call center logs to uncover top concerns and emerging issues. With ranked, quantitative results, enterprises gain a complete picture of customer sentiment and priorities.
• Employee engagement: Understand workforce sentiment from engagement surveys, enabling data-driven strategies to improve morale and retention.
• Government insights: Assess constituent needs and opinions from public forums, surveys and other feedback channels.
Key Point Summarization is now available on watsonx.ai. For more information, delve into this Sample Notebook to learn how you can use KPS to extract meaningful insights from reviews, surveys and customer feedback.
