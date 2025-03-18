The stakes couldn't have been higher for this migration. IBM Sterling OMS processes billions of transactions annually for leading retailers worldwide, with a demanding 99.9% SLA requirement, especially during high demand holiday periods. This wasn't just a technical migration; it was a strategic imperative to help enhance the backbone of modern retail operations.

The migration to Instana demonstrated the power of modern enterprise observability within IBM, leveraging Instana's intuitive setup and automated instrumentation, engineered for a seamless transition that simplified monitoring in the platform. The migration helped OMS overcome the following complex engineering challenges:

Massive scale operations : Successfully transitioning monitoring for 500,000+ containers and 100+ microservices while preserving performance.

Zero-disruption implementation : Executing seamless migration activities in advance of peak retail periods, helping to support business continuity for global operations.

Technical innovation: Engineering breakthrough solutions for Prometheus sensor stability in high-throughput production environments, including advanced algorithmic optimizations and robust error-handling mechanisms.

Delivering transformative business impact

The successful migration represents more than technical achievement. Rather, it can act as a possible blueprint for enterprise transformation.