Transforming B2B Sales: Unleashing the Power of AI and Automation in Telecommunications

In the dynamic world of telecommunications, staying ahead requires constant innovation. VMO2, a renowned leader in the field, recently embarked on a journey to evaluate latest technology as an opportunity to enhance end-to-end customer experiences and automate low-value tasks within their B2B sales process. The aim was to achieve time and cost savings, while improving sales conversion.

To leverage this opportunity, we had to overcome some challenges. From navigating complex technologies to ensuring a seamless customer journey, VMO2 recognized the need for a comprehensive solution. This led to a collaboration with experts from Client Engineering and Consulting, under my technical leadership, to build a pilot that could reimagine the sales experience.

“Working with the IBM team was refreshing and effortless. We came with a high-level problem and the team helped us to visualise and prioritise a solution whilst also putting together an end-to-end POC, which allowed us and other stakeholders to see what good looks like, and how quickly a solution can be put together.”