This is John. Creating collaborative projects with universities

The constant opportunities to experiment and be creative to improve what you do in your job. For example, when I was the information architect of our IBM Messaging product, to demonstrate how robust, flexible and inexpensive IBM Messaging is, we created a space probe, launched it into space and used IBM Messaging to connect the probe to the IBM Innovation Centre in Hursley for less than £500. We used the telemetry to change the lighting, floor movement etc in the IoT Lab in real-time to physically represent the sensor data being sent back to Earth with IBM Messaging. Even though I don’t think many of our customers are going into space, it became one of the most popular demonstrations in the IBM Innovation Centre, as it was a daring challenge that everyone could grasp. The questions our Partners would ask about the challenge naturally led to applications of IBM Messaging in an array of other industries. There are not many companies that will allow you the latitude and thought leadership to do that.