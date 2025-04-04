This is Archie. Creating innovative solutions for Financial Services

Have you ever wondered about the technology that enables you to make a payment? Whether it is using your bank card to withdraw money from a cash point or use the contactless payment feature on your phone? Well, it is quite complex! I am currently working on an exciting project for a major UK Bank to make this process even more efficient, effective and customisable for customers.

By transforming the technology landscape, it will be easier for the bank to adopt new payment services which are even safer and more practical for the user, and benefit from all sorts of cool technology including OpenShift and generative AI.