The S3 Glacier storage classes bring the benefits of tape into the mainstream

For organizations and storage admins that have never deployed tape, it can be difficult to use. But once tape infrastructure is in place, it is easier to manage per PB of data than active storage (SSD or HDD).

A significant part of the difficulty in using tape has been the requirement for independent software vendors (ISVs) to manage the data and interface to tape. Administrators need specific skill sets and do not have direct applications to access data.

One of the reason ISVs have been required is because tape is a linear access device. Data streams faster from tape than from HDD, but the time to random data has a high latency. That is all solved with IBM Storage Deep Archive with S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval storage class.