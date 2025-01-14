IBM® Cognos® Analytics has long been recognized as the gold standard in business intelligence (BI). Renowned for its superior reporting capabilities, IBM Cognos offers an unparalleled level of depth and flexibility for organizations looking to extract valuable insights from their data.

But what many might not know is how Cognos Analytics has seamlessly integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize users’ BI experience. AI in Cognos automates many traditionally manual tasks.

It also enhances decision-making by uncovering hidden insights, predicting future trends and offering real-time guidance. These capabilities lend themselves to a vision for the next generation of BI, powered by IBM® Granite™ foundation models.