The business-IT connection: Real-time insights with Instana Observability

Applications play a crucial role in both business and IT operations. However, IT organizations often lack visibility into the specific business processes their applications support and They also lack visibility into how these processes connect with the underlying systems.

Business processes are a collection of linked activities that produce a business outcome. These processes run across different IT systems, including mobile and web platforms, applications and the infrastructure they rely on.

Business process management (BPM) tools play a pivotal role in aiding enterprises to model and run their business processes. Business monitoring aims to seamlessly discover business process flows running on IT systems, extract relevant business context, and assist site reliability engineers (SREs) or business personas with issue prioritization based on business impact.

IBM Instana® Business Activity Monitoring automatically extracts business context from BPM tools, including Camunda, IBM Business Automation Workflow and jBPM, and seamlessly integrates it with IT context provided by the Instana APM and Infrastructure sensors.