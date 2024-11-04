RHSI reduces the dependencies on the L3 layer mechanisms to create application tunnels. Primarily, any L3-based transport will use a VPN mechanism, such as an IPSec tunnel or any other equivalent tunneling mechanisms at L3. These tunnels are to be provisioned and terminated in the routers deployed in the application infra, and hence need to be owned and provisioned by the NetOps and the SecOps teams. As an alternative, RHSI focusses on creating application-level tunnels at a higher layer and uses a well-known messaging infrastructure to transport them at a layer above IP. RHSI employs an open standard application layer messaging protocol. This reduces the dependency on the network layer for creating L3 tunnels for each application, and hence greatly improves the efficiency of the DevOps teams.

In addition, RHSI also is deployed as an “in-cluster gateway”, which means that the gateway is deployed as close to the applications as possible, and therefore can develop a greater awareness about the application environment, as against the traditional routers that are deployed well outside the application hosting environment, and therefore can offer only limited application awareness.