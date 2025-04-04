Generative AI and automation are now enabling digital transformation across biopharma, allowing radical reshaping and automation of core processes, and focusing human effort where it is required. Companies embracing this approach across the whole organisation are deriving significant competitive advantage and transforming the way work is done for example driving up to a 75% turnaround time acceleration from last patient visit to regulatory submission.

Accelerating products to market is critical. As regulatory requirements increase, a fundamentally different approach is required to synthesise complex information at pace, and here the promise of generative AI driving value has truly been realised. Using our accelerator, including a series of generative AI agents as digital workers, we can use AI to augment human intelligence, drafting clinical content for documents in minutes instead of hours.

We used generative AI-based Microsoft Azure AI Studio and the AutoGen framework to create a flexible Multi-Agent workflow generating a 75-90% first draft for technical writers to review and finalise.

Unlike in use cases from other industries, the first draft on regulatory documentation needs to be fully fact-based and traceable to clinical evidence and sources. Creating a series of agents or “digital workers” focused on addressing the different steps but able to interact with each other enables a coherent, consistent approach which mitigates hallucination, is fully traceable, and allows overarching monitoring and compliance underpinning transparency and accountability. Our approach ensures breaks in the process for a human-in-the-loop to manually review and edit as required.