Maximo Application Suite migration and modernization with Red Hat OpenShift on Azure

IBM® Maximo® has been a leading enterprise asset management solution in the industry for four decades, helping customers streamline work processes with a centralized platform for managing tasks, inventory, regulatory compliance and reporting capabilities. IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), the next generation of IBM Maximo, delivers a better user experience, faster integration, robust AI analytics, and a broad range of cloud deployment options. MAS provides organizations with a robust and modern asset management solution.

Red Hat® OpenShift®, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, brings together tested and trusted services to reduce the friction of developing, modernizing, deploying, running and managing applications. OpenShift delivers a consistent experience across public cloud, on premises, hybrid cloud or edge architecture.

Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud platform. Azure offers a large collection of services, which includes platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and managed database service capabilities.

Microsoft Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® (ARO) provides highly available, fully managed OpenShift clusters on demand, monitored and operated jointly by Microsoft and Red Hat. OpenShift brings added-value features to complement Kubernetes, making it a turnkey container PaaS with a significantly improved developer and operator experience.

Maximo customers will be required to move to MAS when Maximo 7.x reaches end of life. MAS has been containerized to run specifically on Red Hat OpenShift. To ease this transition for customers who are unfamiliar with running containers in production, IBM, Microsoft and Red Hat have teamed up to provide a validated architecture for running MAS on Azure Red Hat OpenShift.

This blog will walk through the recommended options for running MAS on Azure and describe how the IBM, Red Hat and Microsoft Azure components come together and provide a solid foundation for running MAS. We will also explore the architectural decisions to consider, so you can choose the one that best fits your organization’s needs.

For each option below, there are two components to keep in mind: the MAS application and the platform MAS runs on (Red Hat OpenShift or Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift).



Option 1 provides a scripted install process for the MAS application and the underlying OpenShift Container Platform (OCP). This process makes the overall installation process simpler. However, the ability to customize the MAS installation is limited since it is script-based. Additionally, because the underlying platform is a self-managed OCP, the customer has complete control over the infrastructure in exchange for monitoring and maintaining that OCP cluster.

Option 2a requires the customer to install MAS themselves but allows for greater customization of MAS during the installation process. This option also provides complete control over the underlying OCP but requires the customer to install, monitor and maintain OCP.

Option 2b requires the customer to install MAS themselves but allows for greater customization of MAS during the installation process. In this option, the underlying platform is Microsoft ARO, a managed version of OCP offered by Microsoft. The installation of ARO is scripted, and Red Hat site reliability engineers (SREs) are responsible for monitoring and maintaining the OCP cluster. However, because Red Hat SREs manage the cluster, customers will have less control over the platform infrastructure than in options 1 and 2a.