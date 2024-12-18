Make SAP ERP deployments future-ready with IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud provides a purpose-built SAP infrastructure. It has been leading the benchmarks of SAP ERP throughput performance since 2020 on IBM Power Virtual Server3 and SAP BWH analytics performance since 2021 on Intel Xeon environments4. This helps us meet clients where they are across Power and Intel deployments and modernize without infrastructure re-platforming, thus addressing security risk, cost and downtime.

Forrester Consulting interviewed clients who deployed SAP solutions globally on IBM Cloud as part of the IBM-commissioned 2023 Total Economic Impact study. They determined an ROI of 212% over 3 years for a composite organization based on interviewed customers who are running their SAP environments in IBM Cloud.

This is what one of the clients, an IT director in manufacturing, had to say about their move to IBM Cloud: “We need to grow [and] need [a solution that will] not have any bottleneck or constraint or surprise. This is why we put in place [IBM Cloud for SAP].”