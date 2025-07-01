Given the likely impact on established cultures and working practices integration implies, it’s critically important that leaders are able to set out a clear vision of what integration really means. It is essential to highlight the importance of enhanced agility to meet customer demand and the need to build on the strengths of each platform to deliver advanced features and capabilities. Another important aspect is the potential to accelerate innovation through effective collaboration.

· Enhanced agility and responsiveness: Traditional development cycles associated with mainframes can be lengthy - adopting agile practices, mainframe teams can significantly reduce development cycles, allowing for more frequent updates and faster delivery of new features.

· Synergy of strengths: Mainframes continue to process and secure transaction data, while Azure's AI capabilities can be leveraged to analyze data, predict outcomes and automate processes.

· Innovation through collaboration: Agile practices such as continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), automated testing, iterative development and teams that use common tools and repositories, such as GitHub, can improve quality and efficiency while facilitating knowledge transfer.

Mainframe and Azure development teams often have deeply ingrained practices and mindsets. The challenge lies in convincing stakeholders at all levels of the advantages of consistent processes, assets and automation in the context of their roles and responsibilities. The elimination of silos and barriers removes frustrations, enabling teams to collaborate on higher value outcomes for the business.

Changing established working practices and adopting new tools is not straightforward. It is important to stay focused on the opportunities for improvement and to be able to clearly set out the reasons why this process is necessary.

The vision must be communicated consistently and persuasively, not only through formal communication channels such as meetings and presentations but also informal channels such as one-on-one conversations and team discussions. Leaders must be visible and actively engaged in communicating the vision, addressing concerns and actively providing support.