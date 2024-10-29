IBM Cloud completes PASF accreditation

As the United Kingdom (UK) Government and public sector entities continue to modernize and embrace cloud workloads, IBM is delighted to announce the achievement of the Police-Assured Secure Facilities (PASF) accreditation. PASF is a program administered by the UK Police Digital Service (PDS) (link resides outside ibm.com), with the primary objective of ensuring the security of cloud computing facilities for UK law enforcement workloads and data.

PASF is based on a standard set of controls covering physical and environmental security and processes like high availability, staff training, and onboarding and offboarding procedures. The rigorous assessment includes an audit of published compliance documentation, a physical inspection of the IBM Cloud data centers and interviews with key members of staff to assess and review potential risks and their mitigations.

IBM Cloud has successfully met the PASF procedural and physical security requirements for Official-Sensitive data. This comprehensive assessment included physical, environmental and availability controls of IT facilities holding law enforcement information.

By engaging with a PASF-accredited Cloud Service Provider (CSP), police forces and other government agencies can be assured that the CSP has implemented a comprehensive security program that is regularly audited.