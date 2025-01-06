As a leader in the IBM Data Technology & Transformation practice, I’ve seen firsthand that businesses need a solid data foundation. Clean, comprehensive data is necessary to optimize the execution and reporting of their business strategy. Over the past few years, Salesforce has made heavy investments in Data Cloud. As a result, we’ve seen it move from a mid-tier customer Data Platform to the Leader position in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™. Finally, we can say definitively that Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is the most robust foundation as a comprehensive data solution inside the Salesforce ecosystem.

Data Cloud works to unlock trapped data by ingesting and unifying data from across the business. With over 200 native connectors—including AWS, Snowflake and IBM® Db2®—the data can be brought in and tied to the Salesforce data model. This makes it available for use in marketing campaigns, Customer 360 profiles, analytics, and advanced AI capabilities.

Simply put, the better your data, the more you can do with it. This requires a thorough analysis of the data before ingestion in Data Cloud: Do you have the data points you need for personalization? Are the different data sources using the same formats that you need for advanced analytics? Do you have enough data to train the AI models?

Remember that once the data is ingested and mapped in Data Cloud, your teams will still need to know how to use it correctly. This might mean to work with a partner in a “two in a box” structure to rapidly learn and apply those takeaways. However, it requires substantial training, change management and willingness to adopt the new tools. Documentation like a “Data Dictionary for Marketers” is indispensable so teams fully understand the data points they are using in their campaigns.