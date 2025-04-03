Freeing up time for NHS frontline staff to focus on patients with AI-enabled people services

NHS frontline staff and the HR departments that serve them continue to be under more pressure than ever. Since the pandemic, the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust’s People Services team has seen a sharp increase in high-volume/low-complexity enquiries.

Frontline staff felt frustrated as they had to invest a lot of time writing protracted emails or spending time on calls. The People Services Team, responsible for addressing these queries, was dealing with repetitive enquiries and struggling with an increased workload.

The People Services team knew they needed help. They contacted IBM to develop a digital solution that simplifies access to HR-related information and addresses employee inquiries. And Enquire was born.