Empower developers to focus on innovation with IBM watsonx

Traditionally, software development involves a series of time-consuming and resource-intensive tasks. For instance, creating use cases require meticulous planning and documentation, often involving multiple stakeholders and iterations. Designing data models and generating Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) demand significant effort and expertise. Moreover, techno-functional consultants with specialized expertise need to be onboarded to translate the business requirements (for example, converting use cases into process interactions in the form of sequence diagrams).

Once the architecture is defined, translating it into backend Java Spring Boot code adds another layer of complexity. Developers must write and debug code, a process that is prone to errors and delays. Crafting frontend UI mock-ups involves extensive design work, often requiring specialized skills and tools.

Testing further compounds these challenges. Writing test cases and scripts manually is laborious and maintaining test coverage across evolving codebases is a persistent challenge. As a result, software development cycles can be prolonged, hindering time-to-market and increasing costs.

In summary, traditional SDLC can be riddled with inefficiencies. Here are some common pain points: