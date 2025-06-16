Data is the lifeblood of today’s business world-fuelling decisions, innovation and competitive advantage. But as enterprise data grows exponentially, its value remains largely untapped. The issue isn’t scarcity—it’s that data is fragmented across systems, inconsistent in format, and often inaccessible.

Insights are delayed when teams spend days piecing together reports, or when AI initiatives stall due to incomplete or unreliable data. These challenges stem from siloed infrastructures, poor data-sharing culture and tools that fail to support diverse users, which ultimately slow time to value and hinder scalability.

While current solutions improve access, quality or governance, they fall short of making data truly usable across analytics, AI and operations. What’s needed is a shift from managing one-off projects to managing data as a product.

IBM addresses this challenge through Data Product Hub, which is included in the IBM® watsonx.data® premium edition and is a key component of IBM watsonx.data intelligence. Data Product Hub transforms raw data into reusable, governed and discoverable data products. Built once, used many times, these products empower teams with ready-to-use data, accelerating insights, enabling AI and transforming data into a strategic growth engine.