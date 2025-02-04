Ensuring the accuracy, reliability and timeliness of data flowing through these pipelines can be a significant challenge. SMBs might have limited budgets, personnel and technical expertise to invest in robust data infrastructure and skilled data professionals. Integrating data from various sources can be complex and time-consuming, requiring significant effort and expertise. The technological landscape is constantly evolving, so SMBs must continuously adapt and learn new technologies to maintain their competitive edge with data.

For small businesses, the absence of proper data observability can be detrimental, leading to critical issues such as inaccurate decision-making based on flawed data, undetected data pipeline failures causing significant revenue losses, and an inability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. This lack of visibility into data health and flow can cause small businesses to lack trust in their data, hindering innovation and ultimately impacting their competitiveness and survival in the market. In the absence of enterprise-level data pipeline monitoring and observing capabilities, inaccurate, incomplete or inconsistent data can lead to misleading insights and poor decision-making.