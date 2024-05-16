With IBM® CICS® Batch Application Control for z/OS®, you can conduct more frequent batch runs during normal business hours, provide more current data to your users and reduce the time your IT staff spends fixing batch-related abnormal ends (abends). By dynamically deallocating resources from online CICS applications and then reallocating them when batch processing is complete, you can reduce the time required for nightly batch windows, or completely eliminate the need to bring down CICS regions for batch processing. CICS Batch Application Control moves your CICS applications closer to 24x7 operations.