It’s time to upgrade your Oracle operations and bring your own Oracle licenses to IBM for significantly improved redundancy and less infrastructure hassles overall. IBM Bare Metal Servers for Oracle workloads are true, raw-performance, no-hypervisor, single-tenant bare metal servers. When you bring your Oracle workloads to IBM, your resources are hosted and managed by IBM on IBM’s private global network — and feature the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® processors for advanced core and memory demands.
4 cores, 3.8 GHz 64 GB RAM 1 TB SATA x2 20 TB bandwidth*
16 cores, 3.9 GHz 384 GB RAM RAID 1, 960 GB SSD x2 20 TB bandwidth*
48 cores, 2.4 GHz 768 GB RAM RAID 1, 960 GB SSD x2 20 TB bandwidth*
Gaining direct access to single-tenant server resources and hardware-level performance provides control and security.
Get local access, low latency and certified security network design, with varied choices for where and how your data runs.
20 TB of free bandwidth comes with your bare metal server*.
Choose the billing cycle that works for you, with 1-month, 1-year or 3-year contract terms available.
Choose your tools; integrate with providers and partners at your convenience.
Intel Xeon CPU power with the industry’s highest DRAM density and latest NVMe Tier-1 storage.
Once you create your IBM account, you get instant access to the IBM catalog, where you can configure, price and quote your bare metal server for Oracle workloads.
Choose your “No OS,” Oracle-certified bare metal server configuration from the IBM catalog. Choose your data center, billing, added NVMe storage and more.
After VPN connection, you’ll connect to the IPMI of your new server, where you’ll be able to mount your ISO and begin installing Oracle, using your own licenses.
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about this product.
IBM provides end-to-end infrastructure management for your Oracle workloads with bare metal servers and OEM hardware that are Oracle-certified hardware. You leverage your on-premises licensing, existing tools and system integrators.
Billing, support and SLA for your bare metal server for Oracle workloads are provided by IBM.
Pricing for IBM Bare Metal Servers for Oracle workloads is available in monthly and reserved 1-year and 3-year contract-term options, which vary by configuration and region.
The primary benefits of bare metal servers hosted by an off-premises provider are based on the access that users have to hardware resources, including enhanced physical isolation, which offers security and regulatory benefits, greater processing power, complete control of the software stack, more consistent disk and network I/O performance, greater quality of service (QoS) by eliminating the “noisy neighbor” phenomenon, and imaging capabilities for creating a seamless experience when moving and scaling workloads.
*20 TB of cost-free bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU IBM Cloud Data Centers for bare metal servers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other IBM Cloud Data Centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.