IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS offers three pricing options, starting at USD 2,800 for 12 months for the Essentials edition. It includes secure data exchange and the ability to expand. The Standard edition focuses on data format and standards, while the Premium edition adds managed services and support.
Get the features and functionality that fit your needs and maximize value for you and your trading partners.
Features
Essentials edition
Standard edition
Premium edition
Includes IBM Sterling B2B Integration VAN
Secure protocol-based document routing and delivery
Support for industry and technical standards
Data transformation and mapping functionality on the cloud
Comprehensive track and trace visibility
AI-enhanced anomaly detection and natural language search
Self-serve management for common configuration capabilities
Real-time web services, processing and data enrichment
Complex business rules or routing, pre- and post-processing
Designated IBM project executive
Managed service with proactive document flow monitoring and error resolution
Option to have IBM directly support your trading partners
B2B Integration SaaS is part of the IBM Sterling® Data Exchange family of offerings. For customers needing only VAN data routing, see our IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Value-Added Network (VAN) offering. For customers interested in integrating all their complex B2B and EDI processes across partner communities in a single gateway, see our IBM Sterling® B2B Integrator.
Automate the connecting, delivering and routing of your B2B EDI transactions with this trusted, reliable business network.
Focus on the workflow orchestration that accompanies data exchange, which includes transforming data into a variety of B2B standards and protocols, as well as performing validation.