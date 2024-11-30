Get a 10% discount on the first year of your annual subscription. Subscription cost will renew at the then current price at the end of the first year. Renewals are excluded from promotions. Buy now
Securely transfer data of any size across any distance 100x faster with IBM Aspera

Address the challenges of big data movement over global WANs, enabling users to transfer large data sets securely and at maximum speed, regardless of network conditions or size. 

Transform your data into actionable insights
Transfer big data Proprietary FASP technology maximizes transfer speeds and security while avoiding network congestion. Explore data migration
Share and collaborate Store and access data across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers to enable teams to exchange multiple large files and folders reliably. Explore collaborate
Automate transfer workflows Maximize productivity and seamlessly move data between locations with built-in automation. Explore automation
Replicate and sync faster Securely replicate and synchronize any size data repository globally at maximum speed over WANs. Explore data sync

Choose the right plan for your business

Pay As You Go Great for individuals with a simple, one-time file-sharing use case.

Starting at

$1.01 USD per GB of transfer per month*
  • Minimum Transfer Volume Commitment (TB) : 0
  • Included Monthly Storage (TB) : $0.03/GB**
  • Included Egress (TB) : Included in GB price
  • Custom URLs : 1
  • Automated Workflows : 0
  • File Deletion Policies : 0
  • Workspaces : 1
Essentials Great for small organizations delivering simple, fixed-volume projects to multiple locations.

Starting at

$250.20 USD per TB of transfer per year*
  • Minimum Transfer Volume Commitment (TB) : 1
  • Included Monthly Storage (TB) : 1
  • Included Egress (TB) : 10
  • Custom URLs : 1
  • Automated Workflows : 0
  • File Deletion Policies : 1
  • Workspaces : 1
Advanced Best for mid-size companies in need of multiple workspaces and simple automation.

Starting at

$11,088.00 USD for 6TB of transfer per year*
  • Minimum Transfer Volume Commitment (TB) : 6
  • Included Monthly Storage (TB) : 10
  • Included Egress (TB) : 100
  • Custom URLs : 1
  • Automated Workflows : 5
  • File Deletion Policies : 10
  • Workspaces : Unlimited
Enterprise Best for enterprises continuously working on high-volume projects and looking for advanced workflow acceleration.
  • Minimum Transfer Volume Commitment (TB) : 60
  • Included Monthly Storage (TB) : 25
  • Included Egress (TB) : 500
  • Custom URLs : 5
  • Automated Workflows : 10
  • File Deletion Policies : 250
  • Workspaces : Unlimited
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

An Enterprise plan for high-volume projects and advanced workflow acceleration is available.

For details and prices, please contact sales.
Start your free 14-day trial

Register to get up to 14 days of free access to IBM Aspera on Cloud Advanced edition and 50GB of transfer volume, whichever happens first.
Large video file ingestion we do from the studios lands directly in the Amazon Cloud [via Aspera]… it’s encrypted, it’s secure, it’s durable... we are very happy with how this project worked out with Aspera.

Kevin McEntee

VP of Digital Supply Chain, Netflix

¹BIG BLUE 30: Get a 30% discount on the first year of your Aspera subscription, when purchased on IBM.com. Offer is valid until 30 November 2024. Renewals are excluded from promotions. Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. After the initial period, active subscriptions will automatically renew at list price.

* Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

** Standard US reference value.