Get answers to common support questions.
How do I create tickets through the IBM Support portal?

Submit and track tickets in the new IBM Support portal, which offers the following self-service capabilities:

  • Ticket creation and updates
  • Review of securly attached documents, files and logs
  • Simplified search capabilities to view ticket history and knowledge-base artifacts
How do I open and manage cases in the IBM Support portal?

Follow the steps in this article and learn how to open an IBM Support case.

 Read the article
How do I conduct a search in the IBM Support portal?

Watch the video and learn how to conduct a search in the IBM Support community.

 Watch the video (2:29)
How do I access the IBM Support forums?

Watch the video outlining how to use the IBM Support community forums.

 Watch the video (2:38)
How do I request access to my company's IBM Support account?

Watch the video and understand the steps to request access to your company’s IBM Support account.

 Watch the video (1:34)
How do I manage my IBM Customer Number?

Watch the video, for account administrators, demonstrating the steps to manage support access requests to your company’s Support account.

 Watch the video (2:19)
What are IBM policies for supporting previously released versions of Aspera products?

IBM Aspera supports upgrades of the two most recent versions of a release. Tickets submitted for products preceding the two most recent versions will be referred to professional services for assistance to upgrade.

