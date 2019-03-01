To drive efficiency and speed in game development or post-production editing and enhancement, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of raw footage or game builds. However, file sizes of video from camera outputs, graphic files, code and more can be exceedingly large, which result in very long wait times for digital delivery that often fail. Delays in sending data to post-production teams, various development locations, or QA teams can have significant consequences due to the time-sensitive nature of projects in the media and entertainment industry.



IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.