To drive efficiency and speed in game development or post-production editing and enhancement, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of raw footage or game builds. However, file sizes of video from camera outputs, graphic files, code and more can be exceedingly large, which result in very long wait times for digital delivery that often fail. Delays in sending data to post-production teams, various development locations, or QA teams can have significant consequences due to the time-sensitive nature of projects in the media and entertainment industry.
IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.
See the solution in action through a hands-on experience in our free trial of IBM Aspera On Cloud.
Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.
Transfer limitless video files and game builds across the globe in a fraction of the time.
Automatically sync your team’s data to ensure consistency.
Manage and automate repetitive workflows so you can spend more time creating.
Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive security and minimize vulnerabilities.
Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.
Accelerate collaboration with post-production and game development teams.
Manage and automate data transfers and workflows to drive efficiency.
Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive maximum security, keeping your projects safe.
Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.
The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.