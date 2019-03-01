Home Middleware Aspera Accelerate post-production with fast and secure large data transfer
IBM Aspera helps media and entertainment companies drive efficiency when every second counts in post-production and game development
Reliable data transfers help you stay on track with release schedules
Transfer your largest raw video files or game builds anywhere with confidence

To drive efficiency and speed in game development or post-production editing and enhancement, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of raw footage or game builds. However, file sizes of video from camera outputs, graphic files, code and more can be exceedingly large, which result in very long wait times for digital delivery that often fail. Delays in sending data to post-production teams, various development locations, or QA teams can have significant consequences due to the time-sensitive nature of projects in the media and entertainment industry.

IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data. 

Benefits Distribute huge files and data sets 100Xs faster

Transfer limitless video files and game builds across the globe in a fraction of the time.

 Boost global collaboration

Automatically sync your team’s data to ensure consistency.

 Increase efficiency

Manage and automate repetitive workflows so you can spend more time creating.

 Meet IP protection requirements

 

Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive security and minimize vulnerabilities.
Features Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.

 Large-file sharing across distances 

Accelerate collaboration with post-production and game development teams.

 Automated file transfers

Manage and automate data transfers and workflows to drive efficiency.

 Secure encryption 

Encryption in transit and at rest helps drive maximum security, keeping your projects safe.

 Data integrity verification

Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Our coverage was enhanced by our ability to get more content back to our LA facility at a lower cost. Kevin Callahan VP Field Operations Engineering FOX Sports Read the full story (link resides outside ibm.com)
Large video file ingestion we do from the studios lands directly in the Amazon Cloud [via Aspera]… it’s encrypted, it’s secure, it’s durable... we are very happy with how this project worked out with Aspera. Kevin McEntee VP of Digital Supply Chain Netflix See the full story
Case studies BASE Media Cloud

The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.

 FOX Sports

FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.

 DMC

The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
