Provides an IDE for embedded software that helps you rapidly move from design to implementation

What is Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Software?

Systems Design Rhapsody - Architect for Software is a model-driven development environment for embedded software design that helps improve productivity, reuse and consistency with software visualization. It supports industry standards such as UML, SysML, AUTOSAR and UPDM and enables you to visually capture applications to automate manual coding tasks and communicate designs. The visual programming environment integrates design and development functions, and facilitates team collaboration for better and faster results. You can improve development productivity, lower costs through asset reuse and achieve higher levels of consistency in designs.
Benefits
Visualize for faster results

Visual programming integrates design and development functions, and facilitates team collaboration for better and faster results.

 Speed to implementation

Embedded software engineering is designed to provide real-time automation to accelerate the development-to-implementation cycle.

 Improve productivity and consistency

Collaboration is the key. Use model-based differencing and merging features, including integration with IBM Engineering Workflow Management.
Features
Visual software development that supports industry standards

The visual software development capabilities enable you to develop embedded software using UML diagrams or a traditional code editor to generate code. You can import existing code into the modeling environment for further development. IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Software helps maintain consistency of architecture, design, code and documentation automatically.
Embedded software engineering

You can move from design to implementation with near real-time, automated, embedded software engineering. Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Software generates C, C++, Java and C# code frames to engineer the structure and architecture of your design. Using code frames, you can add detailed coding to either a model or the code. The IBM ELM application synchronizes the changes for consistent data. The MARTE profile helps you model near real-time performance and analyze design bottlenecks.
Support for AUTOSAR authoring and DDS Modeling

Collaborate with team members using model-based differencing (AUTOSAR & DDS) and merging features including integration with IBM Engineering Workflow Management. Use Design Manager to share and review designs and trace to lifecycle artifacts using OSLC. The software integrates with Workflow Management and other IDEs based on the Eclipse platform. Models developed in IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Software can be imported to Rhapsody Developer editions for design testing.
Compliance with safety and functional standards

This software provides requirements traceability from the design back to the requirements to comply with standards such as DO-178B, ISO-26262 or IEC 61508. You can insert requirements information into the code to assist traceability in the final implementation. It provides a parametric constraint solver for SysML parametric diagrams and facilitates trade study analysis and architectural trade-offs. It also provides static model checking analysis to improve model consistency and completeness.
Leverages real-time data to optimize product performance

Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Software provides lifecycle support and add-on software, allowing you to integrate with other IBM ELM products for full product lifecycle development. For example, IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody - Tools and Utilities Add On software provides customizable, template-based documentation. IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing automates the generation of document-style reports across your deployed IBM Jazz™ and third-party tools.
Option comparison
Architect for Systems Engineers

A low-cost system engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.

 Designer for Systems Engineers

All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.

 Architect for Software

A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML or AUTOSAR.

 Developer

An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration
Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB
Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring; provides a systems engineering-focused user interface Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring; provides a systems engineering-focused user interface Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring and AUTOSAR RTE code
Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM
Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user
  •  
 Provides simulation and model execution; graphical panels for prototyping or mock ups Provides C, C++ or Java code frame generation or MISRA-C or MISRA-C++ code generation Provides C, C++ and Java code frame generation or MISRA-C or MISRA-C++ code generation
  •  
  •  
 Includes reverse engineering code Includes reverse engineering code
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Provides simulation and model execution; graphical panels for prototyping or mock ups
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Includes full application code generation (including statecharts) and integration with embedded IDE
  •  
  •  
  •  
 Uses generation build artifacts, real time execution framework, Ada development and Linux support

