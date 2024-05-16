IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS® is a product bundle consisting of eight tools that you can use to manage and evaluate the storage on your z/OS environment.
IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.
Products included in this suite:
Monitor storage resources and manage key z/OS storage subsystems with flexible reporting, customizable intelligent alerts, detailed drill-down and automated responses to quickly resolve problems.
Improve z/OS storage operational performance with efficient operation of storage allocation controls. Use private, hybrid and public cloud storage for flexible, cost efficient storage.
Identify storage shortage issues and drill down to the root cause for resolution before they cause problems. Common responses to problems can be automated.
Helps to increase the performance and efficiency of HSM environments that have large amounts of inactive data that must be retained for long periods.
A tool that helps prevent and reduce processing delays and interruptions that result when x37 abends and errors occur because there is insufficient disk space for a new allocation.
Delivers a set of auditing commands that help support the health of the control data sets. It keep your z/OS environment trouble-free with fast, accurate and flexible audits. With Advanced Audit for DFSMShsm, storage administrators can maintain healthy metadata environments and prevent temporary or permanent loss of data access.
Delivers features to help you audit, diagnose, recover, manage and access your data assets, even in the event of unforeseen problems ranging from human errors to natural disasters.
Provides enhanced VSAM backup, recovery and migration capabilities with many options for building alternative indexes. It is a one-step procedure for quickly and efficiently backing up selected VSAM data sets onto a single non-VSAM data set and restoring those data sets to VSAM at a later point.
Provides the management reporting needed to know what’s going on inside this critical subsystem.
Designed to quickly and efficiently allow you to write sequential files concurrently to tape/disk and to a private, hybrid or public cloud repository, without having to run extra backup utilities.
The comprehensive monitor for z/OS I/O subsystem performance and storage availability. The product combines comprehensive storage performance monitoring with a flexible, easy-to-use browser interface that helps you clearly understand storage conditions and ensure optimal performance.
When planning for IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS, it is important to verify that your system meets the system requirements.
Migrate DFSMS Hierarchical Storage Manager (DFSMShsm) data from physical or virtual tape to cloud objects.
Identify critical app data, manage backups and more.
Copy tape volumes and data sets efficiently.
Share automatic, unattended tape devices across multiple images.
