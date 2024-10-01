IBM is excited to host its 2024 Sustainability Leadership Symposium. This virtual event is designed to bring together key IBM suppliers with activities that may have a greater impact on the environment relative to what IBM procures to share best practices, progress, and achievements in environmental sustainability.

This year’s theme is water management. The global demand for water is increasing and the places from which more water is sought is expanding. This is due to many factors including population growth, economic development, and changes in weather and climate. At the same time, the availability of clean water and access to it represent challenges in many parts of the world and to a significant portion of the global population.

Through this symposium we want to provide a forum where best practices and insights can be shared with regard to how operational efficiencies and innovative conservation efforts are helping to reduce water consumption and wastewater generation and increase water reuse and recycling in organizational operations.



The keynote speaker for this event will be Heather Cooley, Director of Research, Pacific Institute, sharing with us her presentation entitled, “Navigating Water Risks and Resilience in a Changing World”. Members from IBM leadership, including our Chief Procurement Officer, Lorie Meola, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Christina Shim, will offer their perspectives, as well.

Attendees will also hear from a variety of IBM suppliers who have implemented innovative solutions to reduce their demand for water through enhanced operational efficiencies, transitioning to waterless processes or increased water reuse and recycling. Suppliers will share their implementation, successes and lessons learned to continually improve their environmental performance while meeting business objectives. Additionally, IBM will provide an informative presentation on its own water management journey.

We look forward to the event and hope you can join us!