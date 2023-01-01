Understand IBM’s data privacy and security requirements to facilitate supplier compliance
The IBM Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA) establishes the agreement between IBM® and its suppliers on data and technology security, data privacy and related matters. The SSPA consists of a Signature Page, a Processing Details Exhibit, Core Provisions and Specific Term Exhibits. Please work with your IBM Procurement professional to obtain and execute the Signature Page and Processing Details Exhibit.
Explore the Core Provisions of the Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA). These Core Provisions and the Specific Term Exhibits form part of the SSPA.
Current Version: October 2024
Explore country-specific standard contractual clauses (SCCs), country required terms (CRTs) and list of prohibited countries referenced in and as part of the IBM Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA).
Current Version: October 2024
The DORA Supplier Contract Addendum applies to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Services that suppliers provide in support of IBM clients that are “financial entities” as defined by the Digital Operational Resilience Act (“DORA”), a European Union (EU) regulation that creates a binding, comprehensive ICT framework for the EU financial sector.
Explore how IBM is taking adequate steps to protect data in accordance with regulations such as EU Standard Contractual Clauses, UK International Data Transfer Addendum and Transfer Impact Assessment.
Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:
If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.